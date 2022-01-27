Tripadvisor to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Conference Call on February 17, 2022

NEEDHAM, Mass., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) announced today that after the close of market trading on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, the company will issue a press release reporting results and will simultaneously publish management's prepared remarks, which may include certain forward-looking information, at ir.tripadvisor.com. The company will audiocast a conference call on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET to answer questions regarding its financial results and management's published remarks.

The details of the live conference call audiocast and replay are as follows:

What: Tripadvisor Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Conference Call When: Thursday, February 17, 2022 Time: 8:30 a.m. ET Live Call: (877) 224-9081, domestic

(224) 357-2223, international Replay: (855) 859-2056, passcode 6648519, domestic

(404) 537-3406, passcode 6648519, international Webcast: http://ir.tripadvisor.com/events-and-presentations (live and replay)

About Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform*, helps hundreds of millions of people each month** become better travelers, from planning to booking to taking a trip. Travelers across the globe use the Tripadvisor site and app to discover where to stay, what to do and where to eat based on guidance from those who have been there before. With more than 988 million reviews and opinions of nearly 8 million businesses, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to find deals on accommodations, book experiences, reserve tables at delicious restaurants and discover great places nearby. As a travel guidance company available in 43 markets and 22 languages, Tripadvisor makes planning easy no matter the trip type.

The subsidiaries of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP), own and operate a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, operating under various websites and apps, including the following websites: www.bokun.io, www.cruisecritic.com, www.flipkey.com, www.thefork.com, www.helloreco.com, www.holidaylettings.co.uk, www.housetrip.com, www.jetsetter.com, www.niumba.com, www.seatguru.com, www.singleplatform.com, www.vacationhomerentals.com, and www.viator.com.

* Source: SimilarWeb, unique users de-duplicated monthly, September 2021

** Source: Tripadvisor internal log files

