18.10.2022 22:03:00
Tripadvisor to Host Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call on November 8, 2022
NEEDHAM, Mass., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) announced today that after the close of market trading on Monday, November 7, 2022, the company will issue a press release reporting results and will simultaneously publish management's prepared remarks, which may include certain forward-looking information, at ir.tripadvisor.com.
The following morning, Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET, the company will host a conference call to answer questions regarding its financial results and management's published remarks. The event will be webcast live and can be accessed at ir.tripadvisor.com. A replay will be available on the website for three months.
About Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform*, helps hundreds of millions of people each month** become better travelers, from planning to booking to taking a trip. Travelers across the globe use the Tripadvisor site and app to discover where to stay, what to do and where to eat based on guidance from those who have been there before. With more than 1 billion reviews and opinions of nearly 8 million businesses, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to find deals on accommodations, book experiences, reserve tables at delicious restaurants and discover great places nearby. As a travel guidance company available in 43 markets and 22 languages, Tripadvisor makes planning easy no matter the trip type.
The subsidiaries of Tripadvisor, Inc. (Nasdaq:TRIP), own and operate a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, operating under various websites and apps, including the following websites: www.bokun.io, www.cruisecritic.com, www.flipkey.com, www.thefork.com, www.helloreco.com, www.holidaylettings.co.uk, www.housetrip.com, www.jetsetter.com, www.niumba.com,www.seatguru.com, www.singleplatform.com, www.vacationhomerentals.com, and www.viator.com.
* Source: SimilarWeb, unique users de-duplicated monthly, June 2022
** Source: Tripadvisor internal log files
TRIP-G
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tripadvisor-to-host-third-quarter-2022-conference-call-on-november-8-2022-301652570.html
SOURCE Tripadvisor
