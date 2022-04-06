Triple Canopy, a Constellis Company, Wins Air Combat Command (ACC) Counterdrug Task Order

The company will provide complex professional services for ACC under GSA One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS).

HERNDON, Va., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellis, a leading provider of essential risk management and mission support services to government and commercial customers worldwide, announced today that the company's Triple Canopy entity was awarded the Counterdrug (CD) Operations, Maintenance, Engineering and Analysis Support Services Task Order under OASIS. This firm-fixed price win is the company's first under the OASIS Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract.

Under this Task Order, Triple Canopy will continue to support efforts associated with ACC's CD program. These tasks involve operations and maintenance services on CD surveillance and communications systems, including radars, commercial satellite systems and radio systems.

"We are honored that ACC selected Triple Canopy to continue supporting this important mission under OASIS," said James Noe, President, Global Support Operations for Constellis. "We are focused on a seamless transition and continuing to provide critical support to CD surveillance and communications systems."

"We are committed to the CD mission across many federal activities." said Terry Ryan, Chief Executive Officer of Constellis. "We are leveraging OASIS and other prime federal IDIQ contracts to provide specialized operational and technical support services to meet growing demands across all CD mission areas."

