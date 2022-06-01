Triple-I Can Discuss Insurance Coverage for Severe Weather Events

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reporters covering the severe weather impacting multiple U.S. states for the balance of this week are encouraged to contact the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I) for interviews and analysis. Triple-I subject matter experts listed below can discuss auto, homeowners, condo, renters, and business insurance coverage issues while also providing claims-filing tips.

Triple-I experts are available to help news media covering severe weather events across the U.S.

Florida :

Mark Friedlander, Director, Corporate Communications: 904-806-7813; markf@iii.org

Georgia :

William Davis , Southeast Media Relations Representative: 770-331-9279; williamd@iii.org

Missouri :

Scott Holeman , Director, Media Relations: 785-760-3777; scotth@iii.org

New York :

Loretta Worters , Vice President, Media Relations: 917-208-8842; lorettaw@iii.org

