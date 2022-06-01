01.06.2022 21:30:00

Triple-I Can Discuss Insurance Coverage for Severe Weather Events

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reporters covering the severe weather impacting multiple U.S. states for the balance of this week are encouraged to contact the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I) for interviews and analysis. Triple-I subject matter experts listed below can discuss autohomeowners, condorenters, and business insurance coverage issues while also providing claims-filing tips.  

Insurance Information Institute logo (PRNewsFoto/Insurance Information Institute)

Triple-I experts are available to help news media covering severe weather events across the U.S.

Florida:

  • Mark Friedlander, Director, Corporate Communications: 904-806-7813; markf@iii.org  

Georgia:

  • William Davis, Southeast Media Relations Representative: 770-331-9279; williamd@iii.org 

Missouri:

  • Scott Holeman, Director, Media Relations: 785-760-3777; scotth@iii.org 

New York:

  • Loretta Worters, Vice President, Media Relations: 917-208-8842; lorettaw@iii.org  

RELATED LINKS:

Blog
Triple-I Blog: Tornadoes
Triple-I Blog: Flood: An Insurable Peril That's Underinsured

Consumer Information
Settling Insurance Claims After A Disaster
Facts & Statistics: Tornadoes and Thunderstorms
Spotlight on Flood Insurance
Facts About Flood Insurance
Recovering from a Flood  

Issues Briefs
Flood: State of the Risk
Convective Storms: State of the Risk

Video
Tornado Tips: Reporting Damage and Loss
Tornado Coverage for Small Businesses

Website
Triple-I's Resilience Accelerator

White Paper
Severe Convective Storms: Evolving Risks Call for Innovation to Reduce Costs, Drive Resilience

The Triple-I has a full library of educational videos on its YouTube Channel.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/triple-i-can-discuss-insurance-coverage-for-severe-weather-events-301559499.html

SOURCE Insurance Information Institute

