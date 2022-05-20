|
Triple-I Offers Tips to Homeowners Seeking a Reputable Contractor
NEW YORK, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To highlight how homeowners can protect themselves from unethical contractors, the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I) and the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) are marking Contractor Fraud Awareness Week (May 23-27).
Contractor fraud often occurs after major natural disasters which impact large numbers of homeowners, with some contractors initiating contact with homeowners long after the disaster occurred. Unethical contractors frequently use flyers and door hangers to generate business. In Florida, there are contractors who solicit roof replacement claims door-to-door even when no storm has occurred. Homeowners, however, have ways to determine a contractor's credentials and reputation.
"The Insurance Information Institute is proud to join forces with the National Insurance Crime Bureau to educate homeowners about the common signs of contractor fraud and the steps homeowners can take to make sure they are hiring a reputable contractor," stated Sean Kevelighan, CEO, Triple-I.
"Disasters can bring out the best in people as they rush to help those in need. Unfortunately, disasters also attract predatory contractors looking to defraud and deceive disaster victims," said David Glawe, president and CEO, NICB. "After most disasters, these shameful contractors use well-rehearsed, predatory practices to exploit stressed disaster victims when they are most vulnerable. As a result, survivors pay these bad actors who do little or no work."
Triple-I and the NICB offer these five tips to homeowners in the market for a reputable contractor.
