|
08.09.2023 01:01:39
Triple lock could add £45bn to state pensions bill by 2050, IFS says
Maintaining guarantee will put ‘insurmountable pressure’ on government to increase retirement age, according to instituteMaintaining the triple lock on state pensions could add as much as £45bn to the welfare bill by 2050, putting “insurmountable pressure” on the government to increase the minimum retirement age, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies.In a report published ahead of the release next week of official data for earnings growth, which will be used to set the annual increase in pensions, the IFS estimates spending on retirees could rise by a further £2bn from April 2024. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!