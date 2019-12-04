Triple W Partners with Pisces Healthcare Solutions to Provide First Wearable Device for Urinary Incontinence to Veterans

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Triple W, an innovator of connected health devices, today announced an exclusive agreement with Pisces Healthcare Solutions to provide DFree®, the first wearable health device for urinary incontinence, to veterans via a Federal Supply Schedule (FSS) contract.

DFree is a non-invasive wearable device that uses safe ultrasound technology to monitor bladder fullness and notifies you on your smartphone or tablet when it's time to go to the bathroom via the DFree companion app. DFree stands for "diaper-free."

Veterans who have to manage urinary incontinence can check with their Veterans Affairs (VA) physician regarding use of DFree. Clinical justification may be required for benefit coverage. The Pisces Healthcare Solutions DFree catalog page may be shared with a VA physician to learn more about the portable bladder scanner. DFree is listed as FSS CONTRACT V797D-30191.

DFree helps to prevent accidental urinary leaks. Seniors and people with disability or provisional incontinence who need to manage a loss of bladder control now have an alternative to disposable diapers or pads and medications with the DFree health device. According to the National Association for Continence (NAFC), urinary incontinence affects more than 25 million Americans. DFree is designed not only to help people with urinary incontinence improve their quality of life and enable independence, but also to help reduce the burden for the caregivers.

"We have found veterans with spinal cord injuries (SCI) have an interest in DFree," said Jasmine Wilson, Director of Sales Administration and Clinical Training of Pisces Healthcare Solutions. "Veterans with SCI who may be managing bladder output on a timed schedule feel a sense of freedom to have a scheduled cue to perform output by means of catherization. Veterans commented they could sit through a movie, go fishing or ride in a car for periods longer than two hours without fear of urine leaking. Since each veteran has a different "bladder threshold," they can customize the DFree app for their own personal needs to send an alert notification on their smartphone when it's time to go!"

"We're happy to be able to support our veterans through distribution of DFree with Pisces Healthcare Solutions," said Ty Takayanagi, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development for Triple W. "Through our partnership we hope to give veterans with urinary incontinence an opportunity to live a more active daily life."

About Pisces Healthcare Solutions

Pisces Healthcare Solutions is a Minority & Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) devoted to distributing quality healthcare products at cost effective prices to the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and other government healthcare facilities. Pisces is committed to serving those who have served in the past, present and future. The corporate headquarters is located in Miami, FL with regional offices in Longmont, CO and McLean, VA.

About Triple W

Triple W empowers people with incontinence to live without worries. Triple W believes that having control of your senses is the key to independence and living life to the fullest. The company was founded in 2015 and has offices in Tokyo and San Diego. DFree's award-winning and patented technology is currently used in over 500 senior care facilities in Japan, Europe and the U.S. since 2017. Triple W recently won eight innovation awards for DFree including the 2019 "Best of CES Award" - Digital Health and Fitness Category – selected by Engadget editors. For more information visit: https://www.dfreeus.biz/, LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Notes:

D FREE is a registered trademark of Triple W Japan K.K. in the U.S. and other countries.

*DFree is not a medical device and is not intended to be used in the diagnosis, prevention, or treatment of diseases or conditions.

SOURCE Triple W