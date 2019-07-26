Tripp Lite's New Display Solutions Make Messages Mobile

CHICAGO, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tripp Lite, a global manufacturer of power protection and connectivity solutions, makes it convenient to bring video presentations to audiences, set up all-in-one mobile workstations and create functional video walls for digital signage. The new mobile display solutions complement Tripp Lite's already robust offering of wall and desk mounts.

According to a report by MarketsandMarkets, the digital signage market is expected to grow from $20.8 billion this year to nearly $30 billion by 2024. This growth will be fueled by technological advances and the wider adoption of digital messaging worldwide.

"As the digital signage market grows, the needs of customers change," said Karenann Brow, Director of Product Marketing for Surge, Power Strips and Display Mounts. "In particular, there is an increasing demand for solutions that don't require permanent wall mounting. Tripp Lite's new mobile carts, workstations and video walls give customers great options for a wide variety of applications."

Rolling TV/monitor carts allow video presentations to travel directly to audiences. Available in single-screen and dual-screen styles, the carts transform any area into a state-of-the-art demonstration space.

Rolling workstations feature height adjustment for optimal user comfort. The workstations accommodate peripherals and are perfect for applications where a stationary computer desk is not practical.

Video walls give customers flexibility in how messages are displayed. Available in wall-mount and rolling models, the video walls allow micro adjustments, making it possible to align all screens in an installation. Included padlocks deter theft.

Sample Applications for Tripp Lite's New Mobile Display Solutions:



Roll a temporary digital signage installation into an auditorium.

Share displays and audio/video equipment within a school.

Set up an efficient workstation for a temporary employee.

Create a registration kiosk at a trade show or medical office.

Place a video wall in a hotel lobby or corporate reception area.

---------------------------------------------

Get more information about Tripp Lite's full line of mobile display solutions at tripplite.com.

---------------------------------------------

Media Contact

Samantha Casey

Senior Digital Marketing Specialist

773.869.1258

samantha_casey@tripplite.com

Share on LinkedIn

Share on Twitter

Share on Facebook

---------------------------------------------

About Tripp Lite

Since 1922, Tripp Lite has established a global reputation for quality by providing reliable products and exceptional service to customers worldwide. From desktop to critical infrastructure, Tripp Lite products and solutions power and connect the computers, networking equipment and electronic devices that form the foundation of our digital world. Headquartered in Chicago, Tripp Lite manufactures UPS systems, cables, connectivity solutions, PDUs, racks, cooling solutions, KVM switches, console servers, charging stations, display mounts, surge protectors, power strips, network switches, power inverters and specialty products for data center, healthcare, government, education and digital signage applications. Learn more at https://www.tripplite.com.

---------------------------------------------

https://www.tripplite.com * 1.773.869.1776

SOURCE Tripp Lite