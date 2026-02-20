MedTech Acquisition Corporation Registered Shs Aktie
TriSalus Life Sciences Shares Rise 14% Over Pricing Of $40 Mln Public Offering
(RTTNews) - TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (TLSI) shares gained 13.36 percent to $5.22, up $0.61 on Friday, after the company announced the pricing of its previously disclosed underwritten public offering of common stock expected to generate approximately $40.0 million in gross proceeds.
The stock is currently trading at $5.11, compared with a previous close of $4.61. It opened at $4.91 and has traded between $4.91 and $5.47 during the session on the Nasdaq. Trading volume stands at 0.27 million shares, above its average volume of 0.17 million shares.
TriSalus priced 9,756,100 shares at $4.10 per share and granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,463,415 shares. The offering is expected to close on or about February 23, 2026.
The stock has traded within a 52-week range of $3.42 to $7.95.
