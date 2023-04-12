12.04.2023 13:08:19

Triton To Be Acquired By Brookfield Infrastructure - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Triton International Limited (TRTN) and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP), through its subsidiary Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation and its institutional partners, announced a definitive agreement for Triton to be acquired in a cash and stock deal valuing common equity at approximately $4.7 billion and reflecting a total enterprise value of approximately $13.3 billion.

The total consideration of $85.00 per Triton common share will consist of $68.50 in cash and $16.50 in Brookfield Infrastructure Corp. class A exchangeable shares (BIPC). At closing, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.'s equity investment is expected to be approximately $1 billion, inclusive of the Brookfield Infrastructure Corp. shares.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP Partnership Units
Triton International Ltd (A)

Der heimischen sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt erzielen im Freitagshandel Gewinne. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich zum Wochenausklang uneins. Die Börsen in Fernost legten zum Wochenschluss zu.

