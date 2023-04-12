|
12.04.2023 13:08:19
Triton To Be Acquired By Brookfield Infrastructure - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Triton International Limited (TRTN) and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP), through its subsidiary Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation and its institutional partners, announced a definitive agreement for Triton to be acquired in a cash and stock deal valuing common equity at approximately $4.7 billion and reflecting a total enterprise value of approximately $13.3 billion.
The total consideration of $85.00 per Triton common share will consist of $68.50 in cash and $16.50 in Brookfield Infrastructure Corp. class A exchangeable shares (BIPC). At closing, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.'s equity investment is expected to be approximately $1 billion, inclusive of the Brookfield Infrastructure Corp. shares.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP Partnership Unitsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP Partnership Unitsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP Partnership Units
|48,28
|0,56%
|Triton International Ltd (A)
|83,50
|-0,35%