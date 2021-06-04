TritonExec accelerates growth with opening of new Miami Office

MIAMI, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TritonExec, a global executive search firm specializing in Technology & Professional Services, is pleased to announce the opening of their new Miami Office.

Miami will now serve as the company's US headquarters, led by Partner Natalie Zingo. In addition to the global headquarters in London and offices in New York, Atlanta, and Gurgaon, this new state of the art space expands TritonExec's physical footprint in the US in support of the company's growth strategy.



"We are very pleased that Natalie will lead our US operations from Miami," said Jonathan Morris, Co-Founder & Partner of TritonExec. "Natalie and our team bring an impressive track record in C-suite and multi-hire programs across our Technology & Professional Services Practices. Miami has become a major center of commerce, finance and technology, and boasts a strong international business community."

In addition to extending the scope of their US operations, this new office will accommodate the rapid growth of their Fintech Practice. "Miami is fast becoming a hot spot for hyper-growth Technology firms. We are excited to build our business here, supporting our global clients and the local community," said Partner Natalie Zingo.

About TritonExec

TritonExec is a global Executive Search Firm who specialize in Technology & Professional Services. With offices in UK, US, and India, TritonExec provide executive search, multi hire programmes and executive level RPO services. Simply put, we enable growth.