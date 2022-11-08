08.11.2022 12:32:44

Triumph Group Back In Black, Beats Estimates; Ups Outlook Above View

(RTTNews) - Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI), a supplier of aerospace services, structures, systems and support, Tuesday reported profit in the second quarter, compared with a loss in the previous -year period, helped by gain on sale of assets and businesses.

The company logged a profit of $106.53 million or $1.63 per share in the second quarter, compared with a loss of $9.07 million or $0.14 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Triumph had a gain on sale of assets and businesses of $103.88 million in the latest quarter, compared with loss of 7.66 million last year.

Excluding one-items, earnings were $4.8 million or $0.07 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of breakeven per share.

Sales for the quarter declined to 307.66 million from $357.4 million last year. The consensus estimate was for $297.87 million.

Looking forward to the full year, the company has raised its adjusted EPS outlook to $0.40-$0.60, from prior guidance of $0.28-$0.48, due to final pension assumptions. Analysts' expectation is for $0.36 per share.

Sales for the full year is expected to be about $1.3 billion. The consensus estimate for sales stands at $1.29 billion.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Triumph Group Incmehr Nachrichten