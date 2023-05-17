|
17.05.2023 12:29:54
Triumph Group Issues FY24 Guidance
(RTTNews) - Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI) announced the company expects net sales for fiscal 2024 will be $1.39 billion to $1.43 billion, reflecting an organic growth rate of 7% - 10%. The company expects fiscal 2024 operating income of $165.0 million to $180.0 million, and adjusted EBITDAP of $210.0 million to $225.0 million.
Triumph Group expects fiscal 2024 cash flow from operations of $60.0 million to $80.0 million and approximately $25.0 million to $30.0 million for capital expenditures, resulting in expected free cash flow of $35.0 million to $50.0 million.
Fourth-quarter net loss was $17.5 million compared to a loss of $10.6 million prior year. Loss per share was $0.27 compared to a loss of $0.16. Adjusted net income was $0.39 per share, flat with prior year. On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.26, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Fourth quarter net sales increased to $393.29 million from $386.65 million, last year. Analysts on average had estimated $345.97 million in revenue.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Triumph Group Incmehr Nachrichten
|
17.05.23
|Why Triumph Group Stock Is Up Big Today (MotleyFool)
|
17.05.23
|Keysight Technologies, Triumph Group, Riskified And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday (Benzinga)
|
17.05.23
|Why Triumph Group Shares Are Gaining Today (Benzinga)
|
17.05.23
|Triumph Group: Q4 Earnings Insights (Benzinga)
|
16.05.23
|Earnings Outlook For Triumph Group (Benzinga)
|
16.05.23
|Ausblick: Triumph Group mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Triumph Group Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Triumph Group Inc
|11,10
|13,57%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow geht fester aus dem Handel -- ATX schlussendlich im Plus -- DAX überspringt Jahreshoch und schließt stärker -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Donnerstag fester. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich mit Gewinnen. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich freundlich. Die Märkte Asiens konnten am Donnerstag Gewinne verzeichnen.