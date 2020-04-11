Triumph Group Provides Update On COVID-19 Response

BERWYN, Pa., April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) ("Triumph" or the "Company") today provided an update on the current impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on the business and the steps the Company is taking to mitigate it. To align capacity with short- and medium-term customer demand, conserve cash and maintain long-term competitiveness, the following actions are underway:

Given that Boeing has extended closure of its Washington state factories indefinitely, and closed its Charleston, South Carolina plant until further notice, Triumph announced furloughs for approximately 2,300 employees across Triumph plants in the U.S. and Europe for two to four weeks to reduce capacity associated with Boeing Commercial Aircraft programs. These plants will remain operational and continue to support other customer demands. Triumph will provide one week of company pay and will cover the employee share of medical premiums during the furlough period.

In addition to the previously announced 500-person reduction in force as part of its austerity measures, Triumph will eliminate approximately 200 full-time positions due to decreased demand. Triumph will pay severance to impacted employees consistent with existing policies. These reductions are expected to be completed by May 1, 2020.

. To reduce working capital requirements, the Company will also adjust its supply chain demand consistent with updated OEM production and aftermarket forecasts.

Our prior restructuring and austerity actions, and those listed above, preserve Triumph's liquidity while customers' plants are closed and allow Triumph to continue to support its customers' forecasted rates of production. Further workforce adjustments may be required based on site closures or changes in demand for Triumph's products and services. As previously reported, Triumph has adequate liquidity to support our operational requirements.

Although the situation remains fluid, all but two of Triumph's factories are operational. The Company's two facilities in Mexico (Zacatecas and Mexicali), which employ approximately 1,900 individuals, are complying with a government mandate for 30-day closure of non-essential operations effective March 31, 2020. Triumph will adjust its plans as government decisions and Company policies evolve.

Daniel J. Crowley, President and CEO of Triumph Group, communicated to Triumph's employees this week: "Though the spread of the COVID-19 virus appears to be slowing, its swift impact on the global aerospace industry and supply chain is resulting in significant reductions in air traffic and disruptions to our supply chain as our commercial customers and suppliers reduce output or halt production. At the same time, our customers are counting on us to provide essential services for their military, cargo and medical transport missions and to be prepared for the post-crisis recovery."

Crowley continued, "Any workforce reduction, whether by temporary furloughs or longer-term reductions in force, is very difficult as they affect our hard working and dedicated team members and their families. However, we must take these actions to enable Triumph to weather this historic downturn and position the company to recover on the other side of this global health crisis."

The Company continues to expand its actions to limit the spread of COVID-19 consistent with U.S. and international government safeguards. This includes temporarily closing plants for deep cleaning, providing over 5,000 thermometers to employees for self-check before their shifts and producing and procuring face shields and masks to employees to use onsite.

