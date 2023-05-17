|
17.05.2023 16:02:47
Triumph Group Shares Rally As Q4 Results Beat Estimates
(RTTNews) - Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI) are rising ore than 14% Wednesday morning after reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.
Triumph designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems.
"As our markets improve, we generated 21% organic sales growth from continuing operations in the quarter as a result of increasing commercial OEM production rates, accelerating MRO demand, and recovering military volumes," ," said Dan Crowley, TRIUMPH's chairman, president, and chief executive officer.
The company reported a loss of $17.54 million, or $0.27 per share for the fourth quarter, wider than $10.58 million or $0.16 per share in the same quarter a year ago, primarily due to a debt extinguishment loss of $31.6 million in the latest quarter.
Excluding one-time items, earnings were $34.6 million, or $0.39 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $0.26 per share.
Net sales for the quarter increased to $393.29 million from $386.65 million last year. The consensus estimates stood at $345.97 million.
For the fiscal year 2024, the company expects net sales in the range of $1.39 billion to $1.43 billion. Analysts are looking for sales of $1.4 billion for the year.
TGI, currently at $12.05, has traded in the range of $7.84 - $18.32 in the last 1 year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Triumph Group Incmehr Nachrichten
|
17.05.23
|Why Triumph Group Stock Is Up Big Today (MotleyFool)
|
17.05.23
|Keysight Technologies, Triumph Group, Riskified And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday (Benzinga)
|
17.05.23
|Why Triumph Group Shares Are Gaining Today (Benzinga)
|
17.05.23
|Triumph Group: Q4 Earnings Insights (Benzinga)
|
16.05.23
|Earnings Outlook For Triumph Group (Benzinga)
|
16.05.23
|Ausblick: Triumph Group mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Triumph Group Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Triumph Group Inc
|11,20
|0,90%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerOptimismus für Lösung im US-Schuldenstreit: ATX fester -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Märkte schließen uneinheitlich
Am Freitag zeigen sich der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt mit Aufschlägen. Die asiatischen Börsen hingegen konnten sich vor dem Wochenende nicht auf eine gemeinsame Richtung einigen.