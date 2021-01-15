+++ Mit Plus500 mehr über Kryptowährungen und CFDs erfahren und direkt mit dem Handel beginnen!** +++-w-
15.01.2021 04:49:00

Triumph Group to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call

BERWYN, Pa., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) will release third quarter fiscal year 2021 earnings on February 3, 2021 and will host a conference call that day at 8:30 a.m. ET. A slide presentation will be included with the audio portion of the webcast.

What:

Triumph Group, Inc. Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call

When:

8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, February 3, 2021

Where:

http://www.triumphgroup.com 

How:   

Go to the web site at least fifteen minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

Archive:    

For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available two hours after the call and will remain available for 90 days.

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

More information about Triumph can be found on the company's website at http://www.triumphgroup.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/triumph-group-to-webcast-third-quarter-fiscal-year-2021-earnings-conference-call-301209039.html

SOURCE Triumph Group

