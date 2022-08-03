|
Triumph Group Updates FY23 Guidance
(RTTNews) - Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI) said it expects fiscal 2023 earnings per share of $1.51 to $1.71, up $1.11 from prior guidance due to impacts of the Stuart divestiture and interim pension re-measurement. The company expects adjusted earnings per share of $0.28 - $0.48, down $0.12 due to a reduction in non-cash pension income. Based on expected aircraft production rates, and the resulting demand on each of the facilities, the company expects net sales for fiscal 2023 will be approximately $1.3 billion.
"Our first quarter results keep us on track to achieve our full year objectives, and with our goal to double profitability over fiscal years 2022 to 2025, driven by improved OEM production rates, expanded MRO volumes, enhanced pricing from recent contract extensions and a lower cost structure," said Dan Crowley, CEO.
Excluding items, Triumph Group reported first quarter adjusted earnings of $7.54 million or $0.12 per share. On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.10, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Net loss narrowed to $10.34 million from a loss of $30.35 million, last year. Loss per share was $0.16 compared to a loss of $0.47.
Revenue declined to $349.38 million from $396.65 million, prior year. Analysts on average had estimated $340.88 million in revenue.
