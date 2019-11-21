Triumph Receives Second Order For Enhanced Digital Electronic Control Units From DLA

BERWYN, Pa., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) recently announced that it received its second delivery order from the Defense Logistics Agency for enhanced digital electronic control units (EDECUs) for use in the U.S. Army's UH-60 Black Hawk and AH-64 Apache fleet. The order is part of a five-year contract to complete the upgrade of the digital electronic control units on the highly utilized fleets.

The order, valued at $12.4 million, for additional T700 EDECUs was received in September 2019 and delivery began the following month. Future delivery orders for more than 2,000 EDECUs, needed to satisfy the upgrade requirement for the Black Hawk and Apache fleet, will be fulfilled through 2022.

Triumph Integrated Systems Engine & Control operating company in West Hartford, Connecticut will manufacture the units. In addition to the U.S. Army T700 EDECU, the company also provides electronic engine controls for the UH-60 Blackhawk, HH-60 Pave Hawk, MH-60 Jayhawk, SH-60 Seahawk, Apache AH-64 and Chinook CH-47.

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

