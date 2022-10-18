trivago and AXS Partner to Encourage Sports and Live Entertainment Fans to “Make a Night of It!”

AXS Users Will Gain Access to Thousands of Accommodation Offers to Enhance Live Event Experiences Around the World

DÜSSELDORF, GERMANY – 18 October 2022 – trivago, a leading global accommodation search platform, and AXS, a global leader in ticketing for live sports and entertainment events, today announced a global partnership combining a love for travel and live entertainment. The partnership, which was developed by AEG Global Partnerships, makes trivago the exclusive accommodation partner of AXS. It will also enable eventgoers to make the most of their night out by offering accessible, affordable stay booking options with event ticket purchases made via AXS. A first-of-its-kind deal for AXS, this represents a new partnership category for the ticketing platform.

As part of the agreement, an interactive, trivago branded accommodation search engine will be made available on AXS.com, which will assist ticket buyers with finding the best place to catch some Zzz’s after their festivities have concluded. Upon purchasing an event ticket, AXS users can take their fan experience to the next level by searching for a stay nearby via trivago and seamlessly booking accommodations near their event. The user-friendly process, powered by trivago and AXS, will combine accessibility and convenience with unforgettable experiences at a stellar price. The trivago accommodation search engine will be available on all AXS.com Purchase Confirmation Pages in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Sweden, with additional international markets to come.

"We are thrilled to announce trivago’s partnership with AXS. It's exciting to see people back out in the world, doing the things they love most,” said trivago CEO, Axel Hefer. "As the exclusive accommodation partner to AXS, we look forward to helping enhance every customer’s experience and night out with great hotel and booking deals.”

From global arena tours and championship events to the most popular and most intimate venues, AXS brings epic experiences to life, giving fans the opportunity to make memories that will last a lifetime.

"trivago is a best-in-class brand and it’s clear that they are just as committed to providing their customers with world-class service and excellence as we are,” said Tom Andrus, COO of AXS. "At AXS, we’re always looking for new and innovative ways to enhance the live event experience for the millions of fans we entertain worldwide each year, and this partnership will allow us to do just that by bringing a new level of convenience to those looking for great hotel options close to our AXS ticketed venues and live-entertainment events.

About trivago

trivago is a leading global hotel search platform focused on reshaping the way travelers search for and compare hotels and alternative accommodations. Incorporated in 2005 in Düsseldorf, Germany, the platform allows travelers to make informed decisions by personalizing their hotel search and providing them access to a deep supply of hotel information and prices. trivago enables its advertisers to grow their businesses by providing access to a broad audience of travelers via its websites and apps. For more information on trivago, visit https://www.trivago.com/.

About AXS

AXS is a global ticketing platform, offering best-in-class ticketing, marketing and data technology in a single platform to suit every client size and type, from small music clubs to the largest sports stadiums. AXS is the ticketing partner for over 350 premier venues, sports teams, event organizers around the world, including JAM Productions, Pabst Theater Group, AEG Presents, The O2, STAPLES Center, T-Mobile Arena, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Minnesota Timberwolves, Houston Rockets and the Vegas Golden Knights. AXS powers both primary and resale marketplaces, leveraging integrated technology and analytics to enable clients to sell the right ticket to the right fan at the right price. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AXS employs more than 350 professionals in multiple locations worldwide, including Cleveland, Charlotte, Dallas, Denver, London, and Stockholm.

