trivago N.V.'s Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Scheduled for November 5, 2019

DÜSSELDORF, GERMANY - October 14, 2019 - trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) announced today that it has provided a new schedule for releasing its financial results for the third quarter for the period ended September 30, 2019, and will release its financial results on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. On the same day, trivago N.V.'s management will conduct a webcast beginning at 2:00 PM CET / 8:00 AM EST. These items will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://ir.trivago.com/ . A replay of the call is expected to be available for at least three months.

About trivago N.V.

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) is a global hotel search platform. We are focused on reshaping the way travelers search for and compare hotels, while enabling hotel advertisers to grow their businesses by providing access to a broad audience of travelers via our websites and apps. Our platform allows travelers to make informed decisions by personalizing their hotel search and providing access to a deep supply of hotel information and prices.

