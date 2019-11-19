Trivedi Global, Inc. Announces that John K. Suzuki is International No. 1 Amazon Best Seller

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Evaluation of the Biofield Energy Treated Novel Test Formulation on Overall Organs Health Specific Biomarkers" by John K. Suzuki has been named No. 1 International Best Seller on Amazon in many categories including Holistic Medicine, Mind-Body Connection, Internal Medicine, Reference, Pathology, Science and Math. It was also a No. 1 Hot New Release in Holistic Medicine.

The aim of Suzuki's research was to study the impact of a Biofield Energy Treated supplement formulation on the function of vital organs including; bones, heart, liver, lungs, and the brain in various cell-based assays.

About Biofield Energy Treatments

The National Center of Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH) has recognized and accepted Biofield Energy Healing Treatments as a complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) health care approach in addition to other therapies, medicines, and practices. CAM therapies have been practiced worldwide with reported clinical benefits in different health disease profiles. Human Biofield Energy has subtle energy that has the capacity to work in an effective manner. This energy can be harnessed and transmitted by the gifted into living and non-living things via the process of a Biofield Energy Healing Treatment or Therapy.

About John Suzuki

John K. Suzuki has successfully consulted for many top medical devices, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical companies in various scientific and technical roles. Due to his own health challenges, Suzuki became aware that higher consciousness can have a more profound effect on healing the human body than conventional allopathic medicine. His search to elevate his consciousness led him to Guruji Mahendra Kumar Trivedi and the Trivedi Effect® in 2010. After receiving Guruji Trivedi's remote energy transmissions, Suzuki's life transformed on all levels including enhanced physical health. Through Suzuki's association with Guruji Trivedi, he discovered and developed his own natural ability to harness and transmit healing energy know as Biofield Energy Treatments. His holistic healing power has been validated by scientific research using international cell-based and animal models. The results that have been published in peer-reviewed scientific journals suggest that Suzuki's Biofield Energy Treatments can improve human health and the quality of life.

http://www.johnksuzuki.com

About the Trivedi Effect® & Guruji Mahendra Trivedi

The Trivedi Effect® is an evidence-based phenomenon in which an individual can harness inherently intelligent energy from nature and transmit it to living organisms and non-living materials, anywhere in the world through thought intention, to significantly enhance potency and beneficially alter their characteristics and behaviors through transformation at the atomic, molecular, and cellular levels.

Guruji Mahendra Kumar Trivedi, Founder of the Trivedi Effect®, is on a mission to usher in a new era that integrates science, spirituality, and consciousness to vastly improve the human condition and benefit humanity on a global scale. To date, more than 250,000 people worldwide have benefited from the Trivedi Effect®. His organization, Trivedi Global, Inc., is collaborating with globally renowned product research and development organizations to bring to market proprietary products and therapies in the areas of nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and more.

Alice Branton, CEO of Trivedi Global, Inc., has spoken on the impact of the Trivedi Effect® at the Entrepreneurship Club of the Harvard Business School, Nasdaq, Microsoft, and Coca-Cola. She has also appeared on more than 35 network television news shows including ABC, NBC, FOX, CW and more.

Dahryn Trivedi is a prodigious spiritual leader, young entrepreneur and inspiring speaker. Along with Guruji Mahendra Trivedi she devotes her time to expand and promote awareness about the power and potential of the Trivedi Effect®. She has shared her message at NASDAQ and has been featured on ABC, NBC, Fox, CW media in the United States.

Gopal Nayak is one the youngest enlightened spiritual gurus for the new generation in India. He is a pioneer in Biofield Energy Science. Nayak raises awareness about the potential impact of the Trivedi Effect for the beneficial transformation of all living organisms and non-living materials. Nayak is highly sought after by business leaders, politicians and celebrities throughout India and abroad. Nayak has transformed the lives of thousands of individuals from around the world, especially in the USA, Canada and Europe.

The Trivedi Effect® has been tested, measured, and validated in more than 6,000 scientific experiments globally, by world-renowned scientists and research institutes using the rigor of internationally accepted models of scientific research with the most sophisticated technologies available. Challenging the known frontiers of science, this research has resulted in over 500 publications in major international peer-reviewed scientific journals with more than 6,500 citations.

These publications are available in over 2,300 universities internationally including the prestigious Ivy League Universities, as well as the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

