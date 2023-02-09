09.02.2023 18:21:00

TRM Equity Adds to Team

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TRM Equity ("TRM" or "the Firm"), a Michigan-based middle market private equity firm, announced today a key new hire within its investment team, as Robert Grimm joins the firm as Operating Partner.

Robert Grimm

Robert brings many years of operational and financial manufacturing leadership experience to the role. He has served in CFO and business unit leadership capacities, where he consistently delivered value creating results, across a multitude of industries, in both public and private settings.

Robert received an MBA from DeVry University and graduated from the Western Michigan University with a B.B.A in accountancy.

Additionally, Robert served as an officer in the Army National Guard and Reserves, receiving honorably discharged status after his service commitment.

About TRM Equity 
Formed in 2019, TRM Equity is a private equity firm that seeks to invest in special situations where the experience of our team can assist companies in executing their strategies. The firm's team has been together in a predecessor fund for over 15 years investing with a consistent approach in targeted manufacturing industries and has a demonstrated track record of outsized returns.

Media Contact

Christy Nehro
Operations Manager
christynehro@trmequity.com
734.619.8865

TRM Equity Logo (PRNewsfoto/TRM Equity)

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trm-equity-adds-to-team-301743360.html

SOURCE TRM Equity

