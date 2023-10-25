TRM Equity Announces Two Key New Hires

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TRM Equity (www.trmequity.com), a Michigan-based middle market private equity firm, announced today two key new hires within its investment team.

Rob Peare joins as Vice President where he will bring almost a decade of experience in private equity and principal investing, most notably at Koch Equity Development, an acquisition and investment arm of Koch Industries. In this capacity, Rob has led extensive collaboration with management teams, Board of Directors, and other investor groups, in addition to corporate development activities supporting existing Koch business platforms.

Rob graduated with distinction from the University of Kansas with a B.S. in Accounting and Finance and was a member of the Jennett Finance Scholars program.

"Rob has the experience as an investor to make our team better, while he also is a strong cultural fit with a desire to deeply understand the businesses we target and work directly to make an impact on their operations. We are very excited to have Rob join us," said Jeff Stone Managing Director TRM Equity.

Shaun Karn joins as Operating Partner where he brings over 25 years of operational and financial manufacturing leadership experience to the role. Shaun has spent over 20 years in the automotive industry where he served as President and CFO of multiple companies, most recently with Hi-Tech Mold & Engineering and Baxter Enterprises. A proven leader with extensive experience in strategic planning, commercial growth, operational efficiency, and financial controls.

Shaun graduated from The University of Dayton with a B.S.B.A in Accounting and is a registered Certified Public Accountant (Ohio 1998, Non-Active).

"Shaun's operational, financial, and executive leadership will have tremendous positive impact on the performance of our portfolio companies. We are looking forward to the results Shaun will generate," said Rob Sylvester Managing Director TRM Equity.

TRM Equity is a private equity firm that seeks controlling investments in situations where the experience of our team can assist companies with operational improvement or transformation. The Firm's core team has worked and invested together for approximately 20 years, applying a consistent approach in targeted manufacturing industries, and has a demonstrated record of above-market returns.

