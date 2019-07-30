30.07.2019 07:26:00

TROIKA to use NEXT Fingerprint Sensor Technology in Aadhaar Payment Solutions

OSLO, Norway, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXT Biometrics (Oslo Bors: NEXT), a global leader in fingerprint sensor technology, announces that TROIKA Transsolutions Pvt. Ltd. (TROIKA) will use NEXT`s certified sensor technology as part of its financial transaction platform for the Indian market. 

TROIKA is a full-service digital transaction provider aiming to simplify payment procedures. The Company offers hardware, software and payment processing for customer and store management, payment, money transfer and many other applications. The NEXT STQC and UIDAI certified sensor technology will be used in TROIKA`s POS terminals for Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AEPS) applications. 

"The NEXT sensor technology ideally combines user convenience, outstanding performance, security and cost efficiency," said Alain Faburel, NEXT Biometrics Chief Sales and Marketing Officer. "This makes us a preferred partner for payment service providers worldwide." 

"NEXT`s certified sensor technology ideally supports our aim to deliver innovative and reliable payment solutions at lower setup and operational costs as well as lower risk," said Sanjay Kamra, Managing Director of Troika. "A secure and seamless customer experience independent from the underlying platform and across multiple channels is imperative in today`s FinTech and payment applications. We are looking to thrive on our partnership with Next to provide reliable, secure and efficient payment PoS platform using biometric authentication in the Indian market and beyond."

NEXT Media contact: 
Tanja Moehler
tanja.moehler@nextbiometrics.com  

NEXT Investor contact: 
Knut Stalen
knut.stalen@nextbiometrics.com 

