Trolli® Sour Brite® Crawlers Take on an Alternate Universe with Exclusive Rick and Morty Collector Series

The two deliciously dark dimensions collide in time for the Rick and Morty season six premiere

CHICAGO, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boom! Big Reveal! Gummi worm fans can soon get a taste of Rick and Morty's multi-dimensional universe as Trolli, alongside Warner Bros. Consumer Products, introduces an exclusive collector pack series of Sour Brite Crawlers inspired by Adult Swim's hit animated series.

The out-of-this-world collab offers the signature dual-colored sour gummi worms Trolli fans know and love, with limited-edition packaging featuring the Rick and Morty characters they can't get enough of. These interstellar packs are available exclusively on Amazon for pre-order beginning today and will be fully available for purchase on both Amazon and GoPuff for a limited time beginning August 15, ahead of the global premiere of Rick and Morty season six starting on September 4.

"We're always looking for authentic opportunities to help fans merge their love for Trolli with their other passion points," said Dave Foldes, Director of Marketing for Trolli. "Followers of Trolli and Rick and Morty will be the first to tell you we share the same irreverent sense of humor. This partnership felt natural, and we're excited to work with Warner Bros. Consumer Products as we bring our worlds together by offering these exclusive, collectable packs."

The Rick and Morty Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers come in three delicious flavors including Original Mix, Very Berry and Fruit Punch. Fans can snag an original sticker sheet featuring their favorite eccentric Rick and Morty characters and Trolli sour gummi worms by purchasing an 8-count variety pack.

Candy lovers beware, you're in for an otherworldly treat!

About Rick and Morty

Rick and Morty is the Emmy-award-winning half-hour animated hit comedy series on Adult Swim that follows a sociopathic genius scientist who drags his inherently timid grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe. Rick Sanchez is living with his daughter Beth's family and constantly bringing her, his son-in-law Jerry, granddaughter Summer, and grandson Morty into intergalactic escapades.

Rick and Morty stars Justin Roiland (Solar Opposites), Sarah Chalke (Firefly Lane), Chris Parnell (Saturday Night Live), and Spencer Grammer (Greek). The series is created by Dan Harmon (Community) and Roiland, who also serve as executive producers Rick and Morty was the #1 comedy across all US cable in 2017, 2019, and 2021. Since launch, Rick and Morty ranks as one of the top series for HBO Max, both domestically and globally. Lifetime to date, Rick and Morty has been viewed over 10B times globally, across linear, digital, and streaming. Seasons 1-5 are now available to screen on HBO Max, and season six will premiere globally and across the multiverse starting on Sunday, September 4 at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT.

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by Warner Bros.' biggest franchises from DC, Wizarding World, Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera, Game of Thrones, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

About Ferrara:

Ferrara, a company related to The Ferrero Group, is a powerhouse in the North American and global sugar confections category. A passionate team of more than 6,000 employees work together to share delight in every bite through our beloved candy brands that have shaped the industry for more than 100 years. Our diverse portfolio of nearly 30 brands includes SweeTARTS®, Laffy Taffy®, Trolli®, BRACH'S®, Black Forest® and NERDS®, along with iconic favorites like Lemonhead®, Red Hots® and Now and Later®. Ferrara's superior innovation is rooted in diversity of thought, experience, and people, helping us introduce new candy products that make everyday moments a bit sweeter. Headquartered in Chicago, Ferrara has an operational network of 20 locations in North America that includes manufacturing, distribution, and R&D facilities. Learn more at www.ferrarausa.com.

