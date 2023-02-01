Baloise Holding AG / Key word(s): Investment

TRONITY electric vehicle solution joins the Baloise Mobility ecosystem



01.02.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Basel, 1 February 2023. Baloise is investing in the company TRONITY, thereby gaining a new partner for its Mobility ecosystem. TRONITY is a data-driven solution that provides electric vehicle users with transparent, comprehensive information about the costs associated with their vehicles as well as related services. Baloise is investing in TRONITY, thereby gaining a partner specialising in electric vehicles for its Mobility ecosystem. TRONITY is playing its part in the transition to sustainable transport and covers the entire lifecycle of an electric vehicle. Our focus is trained firmly on people who drive electric vehicles, whether they are private individuals, members of a vehicle fleet or self-employed, says Torsten Born, Chief Executive Officer of TRONITY. They can register with TRONITY and allow vehicle data such as trip information and charging data to be updated fully automatically to an online dashboard. This overview can be accessed via an app or on TRONITYs website and enables users to view in-depth information about their running costs and the condition of their vehicles battery. It is also possible to generate a digital logbook without any additional hardware having to be installed. In addition, TRONITY offers reports and a battery charging diary so that users can keep track of their running costs. This feature is interesting for private individuals and fleets alike, Born believes. TRONITY has also created the TRONITY Community, a forum in which members can share their experiences easily and securely. The company itself uses this dialogue with its 25,000-plus members to continually improve its product and adapt it to customer requirements. TRONITY facilitates the innovative use of data and forges new links within the Mobility ecosystem Car drivers often have a lot of questions when it comes to switching to an electric model. And these uncertainties are all the greater when buying a used electric car as drivers cannot fall back on past experience and have no way of making comparisons. What state is the battery in? What is the overall condition of the car compared with other vehicles? How high are the running costs and servicing costs? This is where TRONITY comes in. The companys product provides a transparent record of data from electric vehicles, which is invaluable when it comes to selling or buying an electric vehicle with confidence. But that is not all that TRONITY has to offer, explains Patrick Wirth, Head of the Mobility Unit at Baloise: Electric vehicles open up a whole host of opportunities that are not possible with a conventional means of transport, such as using energy from the vehicle owners own solar panels, making the car part of a decentralised electricity storage system, and trading greenhouse gas reduction quotas (GHG quotas). TRONITY is an ideal fit with Baloises Mobility ecosystem, believes Wirth: The business model creates genuine added value for us as an insurance company and for our portfolio companies. Thanks to TRONITY, Baloise can offer unique solutions not only for its insurance customers but also for the ecosystem customers of the peer-to-peer car sharing company GoMore and the MOBIKO travel management platform. TRONITY was founded by Nils Machner, Chief Operating Officer, Sebastian Netuschil, Chief Technology Officer, and Torsten Born, Chief Executive Officer, in Mannheim in 2020. TRONITY now manages the worlds largest virtual and diversified electric vehicle fleet, with more than ten million journeys recorded to date. Contact

