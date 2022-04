Tron's Stablecoin Launch Could Be a Significant Catalyst

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Tron (CRYPTO: TRX) is a $6.35 billion cryptocurrency launched by Justin Sun in 2017, predating many other popular cryptos. And while it does not have the buzz of the likes of Terra or Solana, that doesn't mean it isn't innovating and bringing new development to its ecosystem. Tron made a major announcement last week that a new stablecoin, USDD (which stands for U.S. Decentralized Dollar), will launch on the Tron network on May 5. The news drew significant investor interest and Tron rose 7% following the news at a time when many other cryptos are in the red. The launch should attract more users to the Tron network, which will be beneficial for Tron investors. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading