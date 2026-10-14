TROOPS, Inc. Announces Landmark Merger with EFFORCE Group, Expanding into Multi-Vertical Digital Asset Infrastructure and Securing Crypto Trading



EQS Newswire / 14/10/2026 / 08:15 CET/CEST

Merger Agreement Architects Alan Sun and Ricky Sun Appointed as Corporate Advisors to Provide Strategic Business Advice

HONG KONG SAR –





This strategic combination unites TROOPS' robust ecosystem with EFFORCE's blockchain infrastructure and regulatory credentials. Co-founded by Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, EFFORCE has established a prominent presence in the digital asset and sustainability sectors through its focus on innovative technology-driven solutions. Mr. Wozniak remains a shareholder of EFFORCE following the transaction.



Following the signing of the merger agreement, EFFORCE Group will appoint Alan Sun and Ricky Sun as Corporate Advisors. As the architects behind this merger agreement, they bring extensive experience in investment and commercial law, respectively, and will provide advice on the Company's business and capital strategies.



Alan Sun stated: "This merger integrates the complementary strengths of both parties across technology R&D, regulatory compliance, business development, and market access. By combining our respective capabilities, both parties are committed to creating a stronger business platform positioned to capture multiple market opportunities in the evolving digital asset economy."



A Multi-Vertical Ecosystem: Beyond Crypto Trading



Through this merger,



The combined group intends to leverage its expanded infrastructure and industry expertise to pursue opportunities spanning digital assets, sustainability-focused initiatives, financial services integration, and related technology-driven business models.



The transaction is expected to provide a solid foundation for future growth while enhancing the group's ability to serve institutional and commercial clients across multiple markets.



Strategic Leadership Insights



"This merger represents a significant milestone for TROOPS as we continue to expand our digital asset infrastructure and diversified business platform," said Damian Thurnheer, President and CEO of TROOPS, Inc. "The combination of EFFORCE's technology, regulatory capabilities, and industry expertise with TROOPS' existing operations creates new opportunities for growth, innovation, and value creation."



A spokesperson for EFFORCE Group added, "The combination of EFFORCE's licensing framework, digital asset expertise, and sustainability-focused initiatives with TROOPS' market presence creates a strong foundation for future development across multiple business verticals. We believe the transaction will enable the combined group to explore new strategic opportunities while leveraging the strengths of both organizations."



The integration is expected to accelerate revenue growth opportunities, diversify income streams, and support the creation of long-term value for NASDAQ: TROO shareholders. Both parties expect to work closely together to ensure a seamless integration process and to maximize the strategic benefits of the transaction for stakeholders of both organizations.



Hashtag: #TROOPS #EFFORCE

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



About TROOPS, Inc. TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROO) is a diversified holding company listed on



Website:



About EFFORCE Group Co-founded by Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, EFFORCE is an innovative pioneer specializing in blockchain technology, digital assets, and green sustainability. The company aims to reshape global energy efficiency and carbon asset markets through decentralized technology, enabling businesses and individuals to directly participate in and financially benefit from environmental carbon-reduction projects.



Website:





News Source: TROOPS, Inc. and EFFORCE Group

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 October 2026 – TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROO) ("TROOPS" or the "Company"), a diversified conglomerate spanning financial technology and insurance services, today announced that it has signed a merger agreement with EFFORCE Group.This strategic combination unites TROOPS' robust ecosystem with EFFORCE's blockchain infrastructure and regulatory credentials. Co-founded by Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, EFFORCE has established a prominent presence in the digital asset and sustainability sectors through its focus on innovative technology-driven solutions. Mr. Wozniak remains a shareholder of EFFORCE following the transaction.Following the signing of the merger agreement, EFFORCE Group will appoint Alan Sun and Ricky Sun as Corporate Advisors. As the architects behind this merger agreement, they bring extensive experience in investment and commercial law, respectively, and will provide advice on the Company's business and capital strategies.Alan Sun stated: "This merger integrates the complementary strengths of both parties across technology R&D, regulatory compliance, business development, and market access. By combining our respective capabilities, both parties are committed to creating a stronger business platform positioned to capture multiple market opportunities in the evolving digital asset economy."Through this merger, Troops will gain access to EFFORCE Group's frameworks and technology, expanding its operational scope beyond traditional cryptocurrency exchange capabilities into synergistic digital verticals, including potential opportunities to access trades for carbon credits and green certificates.The combined group intends to leverage its expanded infrastructure and industry expertise to pursue opportunities spanning digital assets, sustainability-focused initiatives, financial services integration, and related technology-driven business models.The transaction is expected to provide a solid foundation for future growth while enhancing the group's ability to serve institutional and commercial clients across multiple markets."This merger represents a significant milestone for TROOPS as we continue to expand our digital asset infrastructure and diversified business platform," said Damian Thurnheer, President and CEO of TROOPS, Inc. "The combination of EFFORCE's technology, regulatory capabilities, and industry expertise with TROOPS' existing operations creates new opportunities for growth, innovation, and value creation."A spokesperson for EFFORCE Group added, "The combination of EFFORCE's licensing framework, digital asset expertise, and sustainability-focused initiatives with TROOPS' market presence creates a strong foundation for future development across multiple business verticals. We believe the transaction will enable the combined group to explore new strategic opportunities while leveraging the strengths of both organizations."The integration is expected to accelerate revenue growth opportunities, diversify income streams, and support the creation of long-term value for NASDAQ: TROO shareholders. Both parties expect to work closely together to ensure a seamless integration process and to maximize the strategic benefits of the transaction for stakeholders of both organizations.Hashtag: #TROOPS #EFFORCEThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROO) is a diversified holding company listed on Nasdaq and headquartered in Hong Kong. The Company is dedicated to integrating traditional physical industries with cutting-edge digital technologies to deliver efficient, secure, and innovative solutions to global clients. As a NASDAQ-listed company, TROOPS, Inc. consistently adheres to international corporate governance and strict compliance standards. Moving forward, the Company will continue to deepen the integration of fintech and digital assets through technological innovation and global strategic acquisitions to drive long-term growth value for shareholders.Website: https://www.troops.co/ Co-founded by Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, EFFORCE is an innovative pioneer specializing in blockchain technology, digital assets, and green sustainability. The company aims to reshape global energy efficiency and carbon asset markets through decentralized technology, enabling businesses and individuals to directly participate in and financially benefit from environmental carbon-reduction projects.Website: https://www.efforce.io/ News Source: TROOPS, Inc. and EFFORCE Group 14/10/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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