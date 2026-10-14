Troops Aktie
WKN DE: A3C7PV / ISIN: KYG9094C1042
|
14.10.2026 08:15:11
TROOPS, Inc. Announces Landmark Merger with EFFORCE Group, Expanding into Multi-Vertical Digital Asset Infrastructure and Securing Crypto Trading
|
Merger Agreement Architects Alan Sun and Ricky Sun Appointed as Corporate Advisors to Provide Strategic Business Advice
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 October 2026 – TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROO) ("TROOPS" or the "Company"), a diversified conglomerate spanning financial technology and insurance services, today announced that it has signed a merger agreement with EFFORCE Group.
This strategic combination unites TROOPS' robust ecosystem with EFFORCE's blockchain infrastructure and regulatory credentials. Co-founded by Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, EFFORCE has established a prominent presence in the digital asset and sustainability sectors through its focus on innovative technology-driven solutions. Mr. Wozniak remains a shareholder of EFFORCE following the transaction.
Following the signing of the merger agreement, EFFORCE Group will appoint Alan Sun and Ricky Sun as Corporate Advisors. As the architects behind this merger agreement, they bring extensive experience in investment and commercial law, respectively, and will provide advice on the Company's business and capital strategies.
Alan Sun stated: "This merger integrates the complementary strengths of both parties across technology R&D, regulatory compliance, business development, and market access. By combining our respective capabilities, both parties are committed to creating a stronger business platform positioned to capture multiple market opportunities in the evolving digital asset economy."
A Multi-Vertical Ecosystem: Beyond Crypto Trading
Through this merger, Troops will gain access to EFFORCE Group's frameworks and technology, expanding its operational scope beyond traditional cryptocurrency exchange capabilities into synergistic digital verticals, including potential opportunities to access trades for carbon credits and green certificates.
The combined group intends to leverage its expanded infrastructure and industry expertise to pursue opportunities spanning digital assets, sustainability-focused initiatives, financial services integration, and related technology-driven business models.
The transaction is expected to provide a solid foundation for future growth while enhancing the group's ability to serve institutional and commercial clients across multiple markets.
Strategic Leadership Insights
"This merger represents a significant milestone for TROOPS as we continue to expand our digital asset infrastructure and diversified business platform," said Damian Thurnheer, President and CEO of TROOPS, Inc. "The combination of EFFORCE's technology, regulatory capabilities, and industry expertise with TROOPS' existing operations creates new opportunities for growth, innovation, and value creation."
A spokesperson for EFFORCE Group added, "The combination of EFFORCE's licensing framework, digital asset expertise, and sustainability-focused initiatives with TROOPS' market presence creates a strong foundation for future development across multiple business verticals. We believe the transaction will enable the combined group to explore new strategic opportunities while leveraging the strengths of both organizations."
The integration is expected to accelerate revenue growth opportunities, diversify income streams, and support the creation of long-term value for NASDAQ: TROO shareholders. Both parties expect to work closely together to ensure a seamless integration process and to maximize the strategic benefits of the transaction for stakeholders of both organizations.
Hashtag: #TROOPS #EFFORCE
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About TROOPS, Inc.TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROO) is a diversified holding company listed on Nasdaq and headquartered in Hong Kong. The Company is dedicated to integrating traditional physical industries with cutting-edge digital technologies to deliver efficient, secure, and innovative solutions to global clients. As a NASDAQ-listed company, TROOPS, Inc. consistently adheres to international corporate governance and strict compliance standards. Moving forward, the Company will continue to deepen the integration of fintech and digital assets through technological innovation and global strategic acquisitions to drive long-term growth value for shareholders.
Website: https://www.troops.co/
About EFFORCE GroupCo-founded by Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, EFFORCE is an innovative pioneer specializing in blockchain technology, digital assets, and green sustainability. The company aims to reshape global energy efficiency and carbon asset markets through decentralized technology, enabling businesses and individuals to directly participate in and financially benefit from environmental carbon-reduction projects.
Website: https://www.efforce.io/
News Source: TROOPS, Inc. and EFFORCE Group
14/10/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Troops Inc Registered Shs
Analysen zu Troops Inc Registered Shs
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Troops Inc Registered Shs
|1,42
|3,65%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflation im Fokus: ATX schließt stabil -- DAX schlussendlich etwas höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Der heimische Markt trat auf der Stelle. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte zur Wochenmitte kleine Gewinne. Der Dow bewegt sich moderat aufwärts. An den Märkten in Asien ging es am Mittwoch nach unten.