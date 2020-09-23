Tropical Depression Beta: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Storage in Southeast Texas

HOUSTON, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is offering 30 days of free self-storage to southeast Texas residents who stand to be affected by Tropical Depression Beta.

Six U-Haul Companies have made 50 self-storage facilities available in the area.

"Rain is currently soaking Houston and the rest of southeast Texas," said Jerry Lunn, U-Haul Company of Gulf Coast Texas president. "The storms aren't expected to clear out until later this week so the risk of flooding is significant. We urge residents to take advantage of our secure self-storage at no cost for one month."

People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact the nearest participating location:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Baytown

2703 N. Main St.

Baytown, TX 77521

(281) 428-1564

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Texas Ave.

2813 Texas Ave.

College Station, TX 77840

(979) 696-5111

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Conroe

1305 I-45 S.

Conroe, TX 77301

(936) 756-5489

U-Haul Moving & Storage at N. Chaparral

1201 N. Chaparral

Corpus Christi, TX 78401

(361) 884-8248

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Corpus Christi

5129 Kostoryz Road

Corpus Christi, TX 78415

(361) 855-8026

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Crosstown

3611 S. Port

Corpus Christi, TX 78415

(361) 855-4434

U-Haul Moving & Storage at S. Padre Island Drive

4344 S Padre Island Drive

Corpus Christi, TX 78411

(361) 855-3977

U-Haul Moving & Storage of South Cypress

21346 FM 529

Cypress, TX 77433

(281) 500-9004

U-Haul Moving & Storage at 290 & Fairbanks

14225 Northwest Freeway

Houston, TX 77040

(713) 462-2729

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Alief Saigon

11334 Bellaire Blvd.

Houston, TX 77072

(281) 933-1860

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Beltway Southwest

11300 S Sam Houston Parkway W.

Houston, TX 77031

(281) 407-2750

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Bissonnet

10811 Bissonnet St.

Houston, TX 77099

(281) 530-8005

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Champion Forest

7022 Cypress Creek Parkway

Houston, TX 77069

(281) 580-8190

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Copperfield

8330 Hwy. 6 N.

Houston, TX 77095

(281) 855-0347

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Dairy Ashford

2415 S. Dairy Ashford Road

Houston, TX 77077

(281) 596-9615

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Downtown Houston

1617 San Jacinto St.

Houston, TX 77002

(713) 654-1618

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Energy Corridor

11010 Old Katy Road

Houston, TX 77043

(713) 722-8051

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Fuqua

12475 Gulf Freeway

Houston, TX 77034

(281) 922-5801

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Greenspoint Mall

11911 North Freeway

Houston, TX 77060

(281) 445-1010

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Hobby Airport Area

8550 Gulf Freeway

Houston, TX 77017

(713) 944-9991

U-Haul Moving & Storage at I-45 & Richey

16405 I-45 N.

Houston, TX 77090

(281) 440-5113

U-Haul Moving & Storage at I-45 & Tidwell

5333 North Freeway

Houston, TX 77022

(713) 695-6739

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Memorial City

10220 Katy Freeway

Houston, TX 77043

(713) 464-2713

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Mesa Road

8801 Mesa Road

Houston, TX 77028

(713) 631-2344

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Meyerland Area

6808 Bissonnet St.

Houston, TX 77074

(713) 772-5606

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Midtown at Louisiana

2420 Louisiana St.

Houston, TX 77006

(713) 529-2998

U-Haul Moving & Storage at N. Sam Houston & Antoine

11202 Antoine Drive

Houston, TX 77066

(281) 444-8028

U-Haul Moving & Storage at NRG Stadium

10621 S. Main St.

Houston, TX 77025

(713) 668-7144

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Sugarland Airport Area

8518 Hwy. 6 S.

Houston, TX 77083

(281) 879-6065

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Terrace Oaks

3220 FM 1960 W.

Houston, TX 77068

(281) 444-0457

U-Haul Moving & Storage at The Heights

4825 W. 34th St.

Houston, TX 77092

(713) 680-1964

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Veterans Memorial

12455 Veterans Memorial Drive

Houston, TX 77014

(281) 444-6889

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Westbelt

10515 Southwest Freeway

Houston, TX 77074

(713) 981-9431

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Westchase

2890 W. Sam Houston Parkway S.

Houston, TX 77042

(713) 785-3889

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Westfield

2720 FM 1960 E.

Houston, TX 77073

(281) 821-1875

U-Haul Storage Voss Road at Westheimer

2305 S. Voss Road

Houston, TX 77057

(713) 785-2101

U-Haul Moving & Storage of West Oaks

14900 Westheimer

Houston, TX 77082

(281) 556-5194

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Westpark

6040 Westpark Drive

Houston, TX 77057

(713) 664-8599

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Westwood

8015 S Gessner Road

Houston, TX 77036

(713) 995-5512

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Willowbrook

9411 FM 1960 W.

Houston, TX 77070

(281) 890-2141

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Katy at Grand Parkway North

1633 W. Grand Parkway N.

Katy, TX 77493

(281) 394-1946

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Katy

20435 Katy Freeway

Katy, TX 77450

(281) 599-8808

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Kingwood

22250 Hwy. 59 N.

Kingwood, TX 77339

(281) 358-8646

U-Haul Moving & Storage of La Marque

4701 Gulf Freeway

La Marque, TX 77568

(409) 935-9352

U-Haul Moving & Storage of League City

351 Gulf Freeway S.

League City, TX 77573

(281) 338-8778

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Pasadena

3536 Red Bluff Road

Pasadena, TX 77503

(713) 475-9291

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Spring

1609 Spring Cypress Road

Spring, TX 77388

(281) 350-1838

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Woodlands

24540 I-45

Spring, TX 77386

(281) 364-7913

U-Haul Moving & Storage of South Stafford

603 FM 1092

Stafford, TX 77477

(281) 261-2292

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Clear Lake

16250 Galveston Road

Webster, TX 77598

(281) 486-5799

In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul has remained open to meet the needs of its communities throughout 2020. For details on what U-Haul has done to enhance cleaning protocols, protect Team Members and customers, and encourage the use of programs that inherently promote social distancing and contactless business, please reference our multi-media press release: "Moving Safely and Smartly during the COVID-19 Pandemic."

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 176,000 trucks, 127,000 trailers and 41,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 774,000 rentable storage units and 66.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

Contact:

Andrea Batchelor

Jeff Lockridge

E-mail: publicrelations@uhaul.com

Phone: 602-263-6981

Website: uhaul.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tropical-depression-beta-u-haul-offers-30-days-free-storage-in-southeast-texas-301136200.html

SOURCE U-Haul