25.07.2023 12:42:00
Troubles Mount for United Launch Alliance, While SpaceX Sets Records
Six months ago, I made a prediction about SpaceX: As good as 2022 was for the space company, 2023 would be even better. And while the future is never certain, it's starting to look like that prediction's coming true.2022 was a grand year for Elon Musk's pioneering space company, as the company rode the success of its Falcon 9 reusable rocket to a record-setting 61 successful spaceflights in a single year. This was an impressive accomplishment, something no other space company had ever done before. But with SpaceX already launching rockets more frequently than once per week, Musk then climbed even farther out on a limb in August, and predicted that in 2023 the company would hit a new milestone: 100 rockets launched in 2023.Yeah, aiming for up to 100 flights next year
