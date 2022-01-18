Troutman Pepper Boosts Incident Response Team with Addition of Privacy and Data Protection Partner Kamran Salour in Orange County

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamran Salour (CIPP/US, CIPP/E, and CIPT), an experienced data security attorney, has joined Troutman Pepper's national Cybersecurity, Information Governance, and Privacy practice in Orange County as a partner. Salour will help grow the firm's data security incident response team. He joins the firm from Lewis Brisbois.

"Kamran brings an excellent blend of incident response, compliance, and litigation expertise to our national cybersecurity team," said John West, chair of the firm's Business Litigation department. "His litigation background enables him to provide sophisticated guidance around data privacy and cybersecurity to help clients avoid litigation pitfalls."

"We are excited to welcome Kamran to the firm and our growing team in Orange County," added Peter Villar, managing partner of Troutman Pepper'sOrange County office, which has been recognized year after year as a "Best Place to Work" by the Orange County Business Journal. "Kamran is a great addition for our clients who will benefit from his proactive approach to data security and years of experience."

Salour dedicates his practice to helping clients respond to all types of data security incidents, including those involving unauthorized network intrusions, inadvertent disclosures, and ransomware. His experience as a litigator allows him to counsel clients in a way that not only minimizes disruptions in their businesses but reduces the likelihood and consequences of litigation and regulatory investigations.

"I am excited to join Troutman Pepper's sophisticated Cybersecurity, Information Governance, and Privacy team and to build upon its national incident response offerings for clients," Salour said. "Many times, clients come to me amid a crisis, and it is usually their first time experiencing an incident, so they have many questions, such as how to respond to an incident, who to tell, what to say about it, and when. In my role as incident response counsel, I therefore strive to understand my clients' individual situations and provide them with practical advice to guide them successfully through the incident."

Salour earned his JD with honors from Emory University School of Law and his bachelor's degree from University of California, Los Angeles.

Troutman Pepper's Cybersecurity, Information Governance, and Privacy team applies a deep understanding of technology, the law, and its practical implications to help clients protect and manage the privacy and security of their data. Attorneys assist clients in the full range of cybersecurity, information governance, and privacy matters, from the creation of data privacy and cybersecurity policies through major investigations and litigation.

About Troutman Pepper

Troutman Pepper is a national law firm with more than 1,200 attorneys strategically located in 23 U.S. cities. The firm's litigation, transactional, and regulatory practices advise a diverse client base, from start-ups to multinational enterprises. The firm provides sophisticated legal solutions to clients' most pressing business challenges, with depth across industry sectors, including construction, energy, finance, health sciences, insurance, private equity, real estate, and technology, among others. Learn more at troutman.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/troutman-pepper-boosts-incident-response-team-with-addition-of-privacy-and-data-protection-partner-kamran-salour-in-orange-county-301463210.html

SOURCE Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP