Troutman Pepper Names Five New Office Managing Partners Across the Country

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Troutman Pepper announced today the following appointments to the role of office managing partner (OMP) in five of its offices: Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Princeton, and San Francisco. The positions were effective May 1, 2022.

"We are grateful to these attorneys for their willingness to take on this important leadership role in addition to the demands of their busy practices," said Tom Cole, Troutman Pepper Managing Partner. "We also want to thank those partners who are transitioning out of these positions," he continued. "They have served the firm well during a transformational merger and a pandemic."

The new OMPs are:

Miranda Hooker , Boston , Health Sciences Litigation . Hooker is a former federal prosecutor and experienced trial attorney who advises clients in internal and government investigations and enforcement matters.

. Hooker is a former federal prosecutor and experienced trial attorney who advises clients in internal and government investigations and enforcement matters. Susan Charles , Chicago , Environmental and Natural Resources . Charles counsels clients on all aspects of environmental law including regulatory compliance, risk assessment, enforcement defense, and environmental litigation

. Charles counsels clients on all aspects of environmental law including regulatory compliance, risk assessment, enforcement defense, and environmental litigation Tambry Bradford , Los Angeles , Business Litigation. Bradford serves as lead trial counsel for individuals and public and private companies facing high-stakes litigation.

Bradford serves as lead trial counsel for individuals and public and private companies facing high-stakes litigation. Delia Donahue , Princeton , Finance and Restructuring. Donahue guides borrowers and lenders through corporate finance decisions and helps them manage complex commercial lending transactions, restructurings, and workouts.

Donahue guides borrowers and lenders through corporate finance decisions and helps them manage complex commercial lending transactions, restructurings, and workouts. Kalama Lui-Kwan , San Francisco , Consumer Financial Services. Lui-Kwan represents parties in complex commercial disputes arising out of M&A deals and represents consumer-facing companies in class actions and regulatory investigations.

"As our firm continues to expand and grow, these individuals, along with all of our OMPs across the country, will play key roles in ensuring we have the teams and operations in place to best serve our clients while also championing our efforts to improve the communities in which we work and live," said Cole.

