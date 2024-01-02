|
02.01.2024 15:32:00
Troutman Pepper Names Six New Office Managing Partners Across the Country
Leaders Change in Atlanta, DC, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Portland, Rochester
ATLANTA and PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Six Troutman Pepper partners have been appointed to office managing partner (OMP) positions in the following offices: Atlanta, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Portland, Rochester, and Washington, D.C. The promotions were effective January 1, 2024.
"These partners have achieved remarkable results during their tenures with the firm and have proven to be incredible leaders and mentors," said Troutman Pepper Managing Partner Amie Colby. "We thank them for stepping up to serve in what are key markets for our national firm as together we work to advance our strategic plan to best assist our clients."
New OMPs:
Atlanta
Charles E. Peeler, White Collar + Government Investigations
Philadelphia
Joseph T. Imperiale, Construction
Pittsburgh
Robert A. Gallagher, Construction
Portland
Adrienne L. Thompson, Energy
Rochester
Tate L. Tischner, Intellectual Property
Washington, D.C.
Christopher R. Jones, Energy
The appointments coincide with Colby officially stepping into the role as firmwide managing partner, and Tom Cole assuming the role of chair. Since its historic merger in 2020, Troutman Pepper has achieved notable growth, advancing to No. 45 in the Am Law 100 rankings and securing numerous national recognitions in Chambers USA, among other prestigious ranking authorities. The firm has been recognized for its pioneering use of AI – it was among the first to launch a bespoke AI assistant, Athena, and its approach to client service – the firm launched an innovative client value program, Troutman Pepper Plus, just last year.
About Troutman Pepper
Troutman Pepper is a national law firm with more than 1,200 attorneys strategically located in 23 U.S. cities. The firm's litigation, transactional, and regulatory practices advise a diverse client base, from startups to multinational enterprises. The firm provides sophisticated legal solutions to clients' most pressing business challenges, with depth across industry sectors, including energy, financial services, health sciences, insurance, and private equity, among others. Learn more at troutman.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/troutman-pepper-names-six-new-office-managing-partners-across-the-country-302024531.html
SOURCE Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWenig spektakuläres Fed-Protokoll: ATX und DAX sacken letztlich ab -- Wall Street beendet Handel deutlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt wurden am Mittwoch Verluste eingefahren. In Deutschland zeigte sich der Markt ebenfalls schwächer. An der Wall Street ging es zur Wochenmitte abwärts. An den Aktienmärkten in China waren unterschiedliche Entwicklungen zu beobachten.