Troutman Pepper's Market-Leading Multifamily Housing Finance Practice Adds Distinguished Partner in DC

WASHINGTON, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dameon Rivers, a top attorney in the housing finance space, has joined Troutman Pepper's industry-leading Multifamily Housing Finance Practice Group in Washington, D.C. Rivers, who has noted expertise in affordable and seniors housing, joins the firm from Ballard Spahr where he co-led the firm's Housing Finance Group.

Rivers has a national real estate finance practice and represents commercial banks, community development financial institutions (CDFIs), and other mortgage banking institutions in connection with construction and permanent loan transactions. He regularly advises clients on matters concerning affordable housing, senior housing, charter school finance, and revolving credit facilities, among other areas.

"Dameon is known throughout the industry for his exceptional work with Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac and, in particular, their dynamic Targeted Affordable Housing programs," said Partner Brian Iwashyna who leads the firm's nationally recognized Multifamily Housing Finance Practice Group. "We are excited to add his expertise to the team."

The firm continues to expand its capabilities in key markets. Earlier this week, two financial services-focused partners also joinedTroutman Pepper's D.C. team.

"We are delighted to welcome Dameon to Troutman Pepper's D.C. office, which has a strong concentration of multifamily housing expertise, including about two dozen attorneys focused on the space," said Henry Liu, managing partner of the firm's Washington, D.C. office.

Rivers is highly regarded for his work on both balance-sheet and agency loan executions for projects benefited by 4% or 9% Low Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC). His experience includes the representation of both construction and permanent lenders on taxable and tax-exempt loan structures.

"Troutman Pepper is well-known for its work in multifamily housing finance, having earned a reputation for being the preeminent law firm in the space, and I am looking forward to collaborating with my new colleagues to deliver even more value for our clients," Rivers said.

Rivers earned his JD from University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law and his bachelor's degree from Old Dominion University.

Troutman Pepper's Multifamily Housing Finance Practice Group is the premier nationwide practice representing lenders and loan servicers in the United States. The practice counsels mortgage banking clients in the origination, sale, and servicing of loan transactions sold to secondary market investors — primarily Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, as well as other financial institutions and securitization program participants. The team closes about 3,000 transactions annually with an aggregate value of nearly $70 billion.

Troutman Pepper is a national law firm with more than 1,200 attorneys strategically located in 23 U.S. cities.

