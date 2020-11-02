TROUVER to Launch Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Solo 10 in Russia

TROUVER is launching its easy-to-use and cost-effective cordless vacuum cleaner Solo 10 in Russia this winter during the Double 11 Shopping Festival.

MOSCOW, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TROUVER, a youthful new brand in the Xiaomi ecological chain focused on performance, trendsetting design and quality, is pleased to announce that it's lightweight and powerful cord-free vacuum cleaner Solo 10 is coming to Russia at this year's double 11 shopping festival. Customers in Russia can purchase the product by visiting TROUVER's flagship online store on AliExpress, a global online retail service owned by the Alibaba Group. With its powerful suction and long battery life housed in its elegant minimalist design, TROUVER Solo 10 is designed for those who are seeking a simple and affordable solution featuring excellent performance across most surface types in a household.

Powerful Cleaning Solution

The battery-powered TROUVER Solo 10 delivers performance that rivals most of the traditional corded vacuum cleaners. Its industry-leading household cleaning solution is made possible by an AERO 3.0 digital motor that is capable of generating 18000 Pa suction with a rotational speed of up to 80,000 RPM while maintaining a high level of energy efficiency. Beyond its robust pick-up performance making this device stand out is its 6-core 2000mAh high-capacity battery that can guarantee up to 48 minutes of fade-free suction and power through whole-house cleaning on a single charge.

TROUVER Solo 10 was the result of aerospace engineers and international designers working together to achieve a greater balance between efficiency, utility, as well as aesthetics suitable for families. Solo 10 allows users to clean different surfaces with three power modes to optimize battery life. In addition, the device can be effortlessly transformed into handheld and upright modes and comes equipped with an array of accessories that help users clean various surfaces, such as a fabric brush and a crevice tool.

TROUVER continues to enhance features and design aspects to make household cleaning more convenient. The vacuum cleaner's onboard LED color screen shows the remaining runtime, selected power mode and error report. Weighing only 1.4kg, this device can be operated using a single hand. Another key feature is the touchless dust disposal solution which allows users to release dust in the canister with one click, eliminating the hassle of removing and emptying the canister after cleaning the house.

"Compact yet mighty, TROUVER Solo 10 is another bold extension of our brand with an innovative household cleaning solution that features an aesthetic design without compromising performance and usability." said, Weisheng Zhang, President of TROUVER "The launch of this device in Russia will also mark a new milestone for us in delivering best-in-class cleaning experience to global customers, as we bring more innovative designs to global markets in the future," he added.

Chose by British Butler's Guild, an industry leader in high-class cleaning service, TROUVER meets strict matrix diverse cleaning needs as one of Xiaomi's supply chain force with powerful technological products designed for a new generation of customers. Applied with aviation-level‌ technology created by a 300-strong R&D team consisting of aerospace engineers, TROUVER's products are empowered by incorporate patented technology across numerous fields including high-level motors, robotics, aerodynamics, noise reduction, and more.

The Solo 10 will retail for USD $212.49(RUB 16748.63), but purchasers on Double 11 will enjoy an exclusive launch price of USD $139.99(RUB 11389.07). For more information on TROUVER Solo 10, please visit www.aliexpress.com/item/1005001619574182.html

About TROUVER

TROUVER belongs to a leading enterprise of Xiaomi ecological chain -- Dreame Technology, which focused on performance, trendsetting design and quality products. Engineered for the new generation of consumers, TROUVER creates next-level products that combine the powerful core technology with comprehensive performance features and bold, youthful designs inspired by art and fashion.

