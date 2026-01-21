Ford Motor Aktie
WKN: 502391 / ISIN: US3453708600
21.01.2026 11:51:00
Truck Wars King Crowned: General Motors or Ford Motor Company?
The greatest rivalries eventually find their way into the history books. There are classic sports matchups such as the old-school Lakers and Celtics rivalry, and long-running business tangles between juggernauts like Coca-Cola and PepsiCo, or even the classic family feuds like the Hatfields and McCoys. But few rivalries top the one between Detroit automotive juggernauts General Motors (NYSE: GM) and Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), especially when it comes to ridiculously profitable full-size trucks and the bragging rights and margin they tow along with them. Both claim to be the leader through a play on words, but the data won't lie.Image source: Ford Motor Company.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
