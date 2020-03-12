Trucker Tools Recognized in Gartner's February 2020 Market Guide for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms

RESTON, Va., March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trucker Tools , which provides real-time shipment visibility, trip planning, freight-matching and automated booking tools for freight brokers and truckload carriers, announced it has been recognized in Gartner's Market Guide for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms.

According to the research, published last month and authored by Bart De Muynck, Gartner VP Analyst, "real-time transportation visibility continues to be a key priority for shippers, 3PLs and their customers. Supply chain technology leaders can use this research to get an overview of the market, trends and vendors in the real-time transportation visibility platform space."

The report further states that, "visibility continues to be a top priority for supply chain leaders. Demand in the real-time transportation visibility market has continued to increase in North America and Europe. Asia/Pacific, although far behind in demand and maturity, is seeing more focus as end users are looking for a broader global scope."

The report describes that "providing visibility is a core part of supply chain technology and it plays a complementary function that supports different supply chain functions such as transportation management, warehouse management, yard management and fleet management. It allows leaders insights into what is happening in the organization as well as outside the four walls of their organization to control end-to-end processes."

Further, the report provides, "real-time transportation visibility platforms (RTTVPs) provide commercial customers and consumers with real-time insights into their orders and shipments once they have left the brand owner's, supplier's or service provider's warehouse. Such platforms, owned and managed by third-party software vendors, represent a part of the end-to-end supply chain visibility market, predominantly — but not solely — addressing the domestic road transportation mode."

Trucker Tools Founder and CEO, Prasad Gollapalli, noted that the company's GPS-based real-time visibility solution is connected with some 850,000 truckers, primarily owner-operators and small truckload fleets who have downloaded the Trucker Tools multi-functional mobile app to their smartphones, and has been adopted by leading freight brokers and 3PLs including Schneider Logistics, Choptank Transport, England Logistics, Genpro, Syfan Logistics, Ryan Transportation, Leonard's Express and Kingsgate Logistics. He added that freight-broker customers have increased load tracking compliance among their carriers, on average, by 72 percent using Trucker Tools' visibility solution.

