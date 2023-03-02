+++ Rückkehr der Zinsen ▪ 2023 optimales Marktumfeld für Zertifikate ▪ raiffeisenzertifikate.at ▪ in Zeichnung und handelbar +++-w-
02.03.2023 17:40:00

Trucking Coalition Travels to Washington, Educating Policymakers on the Importance of the Independent Contractor Model

WASHINGTON, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Biden Administration and their supporters in Congress look to reclassify workers, a newly formed coalition of trucking companies is heading to Washington to brief policymakers on the benefits of preserving the independent contractor model in the trucking industry. 

Truckers Integral to the Economy

Truckers Integral to the Economy, or TIE, is a coalition of trucking companies, truckers and affiliated industries who are working to preserve the independent contractor model, which they believe preserves hundreds of thousands of small businesses and allows entrepreneurs to choose how they work, while at the same time, providing a more efficient supply chain.

TIE coalition members plan to emphasize the benefits of the independent contractor model, including the increased pay, flexibility and benefits it provides to truckers, the ability for truckers to start and build their own business, and the cost savings it generates for the American people. The coalition will also discuss ways in which Congress can support this model through legislation and regulatory action. 

The Department of Labor is currently working on new regulations that would reclassify many workers as employees rather than independent contractors. Congress is also looking at legislation that would seek to do the same.

"The independent contractor model is not only beneficial for the American people, but most importantly, for America's truckers," said TIE Executive Director Scott Brenner. "By allowing truckers to work as independent contractors, we give them the ability to make more money and build their own businesses, while driving down shipping and other costs for the American consumer."

For more information about coalition, please visit https://www.truckerchoice.org/

Contact: Scott Brenner, Truckers Integral to the Economy
Phone: 202.222.8825 Email: sbrenner@crshq.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trucking-coalition-travels-to-washington-educating-policymakers-on-the-importance-of-the-independent-contractor-model-301761172.html

SOURCE Truckers Integral to the Economy

