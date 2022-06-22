Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
22.06.2022 16:32:00

Trucking Industry Strongly Opposes Fuel Tax Holiday Gimmick

WASHINGTON, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Trucking Associations President and CEO Chris Spear issued a statement calling on leaders in Washington to get serious about lowering energy prices and reducing inflation, rather than considering a proposal to temporarily suspend the federal fuel tax:

"After months of touting the passage of the well-funded Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act – a much-needed investment in our nation's roads and bridges – the Biden Administration wants to cut that same highway system's primary source of funding with a suspension of the federal fuel tax.

"Here are three immediate things this Administration and Congress can do that will actually make a difference.  Make America energy independent… stop kissing the ring of Saudi Arabia.  Renew trade agreements with the European Union and Asian Pacific nations in order to export more American oil and natural gas.  And, balance the budget… stop wasting hard-earned taxpayer dollars on senseless programs that drive up inflation and runaway deficits.

"Energy independence, trade and a balanced budget.  Do that, and America wins."

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Konjunktursorgen halten an: ATX und DAX schlussendlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben im Donnerstagshandel nach. Die asiatischen Börsen erzielten am Donnerstag Gewinne.

