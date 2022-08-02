Truckstop.com Appoints Kevin Kearns as Chief Sales Officer and Ambyr O'Donnell as General Counsel

BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Truckstop.com today announced the appointment of Kevin Kearns, chief sales officer, and Ambyr O'Donnell, general counsel, both reporting to the company's Chief Executive Officer, Kendra Tucker.

In his role of Chief Sales Officer, Kearns is responsible for all aspects of sales, partnerships and customer relationships. He is an accomplished senior revenue leader with a strong track record of driving consistent growth in market-making and disruptive technology businesses. He has multi-functional expertise in sales, customer success, operations and marketing. Kearns is adept at scaling revenue operations though adoption of value-based sales motion, metrics-based analytics, cross-functional optimization and the implementation of effective go-to-market processes. Kevin is also a published author of Escaping The Price-Driven Sale and serves on multiple advisory boards.

In her role as SVP, General Counsel, O'Donnell will oversee all of the company's legal affairs and serve as a strategic partner and influential contributor to the executive team. During the last 20 years, she has built legal functions in public and private technology companies to accelerate growth. O'Donnell has led mergers and acquisitions, IPO readiness initiatives and delivered scalable commercial support for organizations ranging from $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) to over $1 billion. In addition to guiding companies through transformational milestones, she has designed and implemented ethics and compliance programs to foster a high-integrity workplace culture.

"As a premier SaaS provider to the freight transportation industry, we are always looking for top talent that adds to the Truckstop culture of brilliant minds with generous hearts," said Kendra Tucker, chief executive officer, Truckstop.com. "Kevin and Ambyr fit that profile exactly and bring a wealth of knowledge and experience in building mission-critical software. Their expertise is critically important to help drive our business forward into its next stage of growth."

For more information on Truckstop.com, visit https://truckstop.com/, and for more information about employment opportunities at Truckstop.com, visit https://truckstop.com/about/careers/.

About Truckstop.com

Truckstop.com is a trusted partner for carriers, brokers, and shippers – empowering the freight community through a platform of innovative solutions for the entire freight lifecycle to increase efficiency, automate processes, and accelerate growth. As one of the industry's largest neutral freight marketplaces, Truckstop.com provides the customer service as well as scale of quality loads and trucks to give customers of all sizes, whether on the road or in the office, the transparency and freedom to build lasting relationships and grow their businesses. To learn how Truckstop.com is helping move the freight community forward, visit https://truckstop.com .

