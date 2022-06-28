Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
28.06.2022 15:30:00

TruDiagnostic partners with HealthyLongevity.global to offer Biological Age testing in broader worldwide markets

LEXINGTON, Ky., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TruDiagnostic announced on Tuesday their new partnership with HealthyLongevity.global, to begin distributing their epigenetic biological age tests within Europe.

TruDiagnostic is a leading health data company with a focus on multi omics and insights gained from the fluid epigenome. Established in early 2020, after development and build out of its 10,000 sq ft state of the art laboratory with Illumina equipment and consultation it launched its first provider and patient test “TruAge”. Today, TruDiagnostic has built a premiere epigenetic database of DNA Methylation markers and covariates which is one of the largest in the world. (PRNewsfoto/TruDiagnostic)

This allows TruDiagnostic to focus on epigenetic research and testing while reaching out to international audiences.

TruDiagnostic offers in-depth epigenetic age testing services already trusted by academic research institutions and clinical trials across the USA and Canada. This week, they established a new distribution agreement with HealthyLongevity.global - a longevity-focused distributor located in the Czech Republic.

HealthyLongevity.global provides logistical support, local compliance guidance, and centralized sample shipping for small businesses. This allows TruDiagnostic to focus on their specialty - epigenetic research and testing - while still reaching out to a wider international audience.

"Biological age testing with epigenetics could revolutionize personalized healthcare surrounding aging and longevity. We think it's important to make our service widely and easily accessible." said Alex Graham, Marketing Coordinator for TruDiagnostic. "We're excited for this new collaboration, and hope to continue growing our international testing availability."

About TruDiagnostic

TruDiagnostic is a leading health data company with a focus on multiomics and insights gained from the fluid epigenome. Today, TruDiagnostic is currently involved in several clinical studies to examine the effectiveness of products that claim to offer anti-aging benefits, and research projects to create and validate other algorithms to track aging and disease.

