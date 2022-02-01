True Fit appoints industry leaders as CTO and General Counsel to underpin scaling growth plans

BOSTON, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- True Fit, the leading platform for apparel and footwear retailers to optimize fit guidance and drive confidence for shoppers, has further strengthened its executive team with two strategic hires to underpin scaling growth.

True Fit announced the appointment of tech leader, Raj Chandrasekaran, as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO), and privacy expert Tracy Gray, as General Counsel. These strategic hires will bolster True Fit's growth plans as it scales on the back of an 85% increase in revenue , along with bringing major innovations in customer experience and unrivalled data sets to the market.

Chandrasekaran, with over 20 years' experience leading high-performing tech teams, draws on extensive experience at eBay, OpenTable and Roku enabling fast-growth technology and teams to unlock widespread scaling growth trajectories. As CTO, he will provide strategic direction and leadership, overseeing global technology operations and teams that fulfill True Fit's role as the ubiquitous size and fit standard solution globally at scale.

"We're thrilled to welcome Raj to the True Community," says William R. Adler, President and CEO, True Fit. "Raj's impressive track record scaling other tech platforms, his extraordinary leadership acumen, and his vision for scaling our platform ubiquitously amidst the digital shift, underscores our rapid growth trajectory. Raj is an exceptional leader, and we're excited he's leading our ambitious technology growth plans."

Chandrasekaran commented: "True Fit is already central to the way leading apparel retailers decode fit to give nearly 100M active users only what they love. This is just scratching the surface of the technology and team's potential. Our vision for scaling it to ubiquity, and opening up new possibilities and capabilities, is inspiring. I'm absolutely thrilled to be a part of this special team, and to help unlock fashion's digital transformation."

True Fit is also pleased to announce the hire of experienced lead counsel, Tracy Gray. Tracy's expertise in intellectual property, consumer protection and data privacy will underpin her role as True Fit's new General Counsel.

Jessica Murphy, True Fit's Co-Founder and COO, shares "We're delighted to welcome Tracy to True Fit's senior leadership team. As General Counsel, Tracy's broad legal depth will be invaluable to our executive team, our customers and to our market. Tracy's expertise in retail and tech, coupled with her comprehensive experience in data and privacy, will fuel our scaling business."

Gray added: "I've watched True Fit's impressive journey having worked with them extensively as outside counsel. The opportunity to come in house as GC is exciting. This team is strong, the culture is unique, and the opportunity is exhilarating."

Chandrasekaran and Gray join at an exciting time for the business. True Fit recently announced $30 million of funding in its latest investment round in December, which came on the back of strong consumer adoption of its technology, rising 109% across its network. True Fit was also named as the winner of the Best Retail Insights category in the 2022 Vendor In Partnership Awards , which recognised the power of its Fashion Genome, the world's largest connected data platform, in helping fashion retailers decode fit and size. It also picked up the accolade of 'Best Place to Work' in the 2021 Built in Boston Awards .

About True Fit

True Fit is the leading platform for apparel and footwear retailers to optimize fit guidance and drive confidence for their shoppers. It's platform consists of the broadest footwear, apparel and consumer data, representing 17,000 brands and more than 82 million active members. True Fit's dataset is organized and connected to streamline the buying experience, drive loyalty with shoppers and deliver insights and data services to retailers.

