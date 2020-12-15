True Health New Mexico Selects HealthSparq to Power Cost Transparency Program

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- True Health New Mexico has selected HealthSparq, a health care guidance and transparency technology company, to power the health plan's new online member experience. HealthSparq will provide cost estimates and a shopping incentives program to empower members in choosing high-quality, cost-effective care.

True Health New Mexico, a physician-led health insurance company serving small and large businesses, individuals and families, and federal employees, selected HealthSparq after an extensive request for proposal process. Myja Peterson, Chief Business Intelligence Officer, said HealthSparq's excellent user experience made the company stand out.

"We're excited to work with HealthSparq on True Health New Mexico's next steps in digital member experience as we deliver on member needs for cost transparency and guidance today," said Peterson. "This partnership also helps us prepare for the ever-changing demands of our industry as we move into the future and continue our mission of helping our members reach their highest state of health, coordinating their care at every level, and improving access to quality care."

HealthSparq's fully white-labeled user experience will be available through the True Health New Mexico website and will allow federal employee members to better plan for the financial impacts of health care by sharing out-of-pocket cost estimates for common procedures. Members can compare options to find the right care for themselves or their family members. With its ability to allow members to search for providers, research and compare costs, the HealthSparq transparency solution will empower federal employee True Health New Mexico members to become active participants in their own health care and get the most from their health insurance coverage. Individual and group members are anticipated to have access to out-of-pocket cost estimates in the fall of 2021.

In addition, HealthSparq Rewards, a fully integrated health care shopping incentives program, will be rolled out to True Health New Mexico's federal employee health plan members. The program incentivizes members to save by choosing high-quality, cost-effective care.

"We're thrilled to join forces with True Health New Mexico to provide their members with valuable information about costs and treatment options," said Mark Menton, HealthSparq CEO. "People are hungry to take more control of their health care and we are looking forward to delivering an experience that will make a positive impact in the lives of True Health members."

About HealthSparq

At HealthSparq, we help people make smarter health care choices by partnering with health plans to provide members with cost and quality information about doctors, hospitals and medical services, based on their individual benefits. We put people at the core of everything we do by conducting continuous usability testing, eliciting consumer feedback to enhance product development, hosting industry panels featuring everyday people, and bringing human stories to the forefront through our #WTFix campaign. Using these insights, we create solutions to help people understand and navigate the health care system better than ever before.

Growing since our 2012 corporate founding from our home in Portland, Oregon, we now serve more than 80 million members across the country. Contact us at HealthSparq.com or tweet us @HealthSparq.

About True Health New Mexico

True Health New Mexico is a physician-led health plan committed to keeping New Mexicans healthy. Available for individuals, employer groups, and federal employees, True Health New Mexico coverage focuses on lowering premium costs, delivering appropriate levels of care, and providing community-based case management to ensure members are well cared for. For more information on True Health New Mexico, go to truehealthnewmexico.com.

