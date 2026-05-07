True Aktie
WKN: 889349 / ISIN: TH0375010012
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07.05.2026 17:15:55
True North Boosts Flexible Bond Position by $6 Million Amid Rate Volatility
On May 7, 2026, True North Advisors disclosed in an SEC filing that it bought 151,556 shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSE:FLXR), an estimated $5.99 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to a recent SEC filing, True North Advisors, LLC increased its holding in TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSE:FLXR) by 151,556 shares during the first quarter of 2026. The estimated value of this purchase is $5.99 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. At quarter-end, the position’s value rose by $5.83 million, a figure that incorporates both the purchase and price changes.TCW Flexible Income ETF (FLXR) is an actively managed exchange-traded fund focused on generating attractive income by investing across a broad spectrum of fixed income instruments. The fund leverages TCW's expertise to dynamically allocate assets, aiming to optimize risk-adjusted returns and respond to changing market environments. Its flexible mandate and disciplined investment process position it as a competitive solution for investors seeking both income and diversification within their fixed income allocation.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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