11.06.2019 00:11:00
True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Voting Results from 2019 Annual and Special Unitholders Meeting
TORONTO, June 10, 2019 /CNW/ - True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: TNT.UN) (the "REIT") is pleased to announce the voting results of matters voted on at its annual and special meeting of unitholders (the "Meeting") which was held earlier today. The voting results of each of the matters considered at the Meeting are presented below.
1. Election of Trustees
All nominees in the management information circular dated May 2, 2019, were elected as trustees. The voting results of the trustees are as follows:
Name of Nominee
Votes For
Percent
Votes Withheld
Percent
Jeff Baryshnik
11,892,109
99.32%
81,192
0.68%
William Biggar
11,907,758
99.45%
65,543
0.55%
Roland Cardy
11,913,909
99.50%
59,392
0.50%
Daniel Drimmer
11,902,698
99.41%
70,603
0.59%
Alon Ossip
11,864,662
99.09%
108,639
0.91%
Sandy Poklar
11,839,474
98.88%
133,827
1.12%
Tracy Sherren
11,889,221
99.30%
84,080
0.70%
2. Re-Appointment of Auditor
BDO Canada LLP was re-appointed as the auditor of the REIT, to hold office until the next annual meeting of unitholders at remuneration to be fixed by the board of trustees. The voting results for the re-appointment of the auditor are as follows:
Votes For
Percent
Votes Withheld
Percent
Re-appointment of auditor
11,838,792
98.79%
145,473
1.21%
3. Amended and Restated Unitholder Rights Plan
The voting results for the reconfirmation and approval of the amended and restated unitholder rights plan of the REIT is as follows:
Votes For
Percent
Votes Against
Percent
Amended and Restated
11,832,543
98.82%
140,758
1.18%
4. Incentive Trust Unit Plan
The voting results for the approval and adoption of the REIT's incentive trust unit plan is as follows:
Votes For
Percent
Votes Against
Percent
Incentive Trust Unit Plan
8,642,862
72.18%
3,330,439
27.82%
About the REIT
The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.73 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada. The REIT is focused on growing its portfolio principally through acquisitions across Canada and such other jurisdictions where opportunities exist.
For complete financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the period, and any other information relating to the REIT, please visit www.sedar.com or the REIT's website at www.truenorthreit.com.
