True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Voting Results from 2019 Annual and Special Unitholders Meeting

TORONTO, June 10, 2019 /CNW/ - True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: TNT.UN) (the "REIT") is pleased to announce the voting results of matters voted on at its annual and special meeting of unitholders (the "Meeting") which was held earlier today. The voting results of each of the matters considered at the Meeting are presented below.

1.  Election of Trustees

All nominees in the management information circular dated May 2, 2019, were elected as trustees. The voting results of the trustees are as follows:

Name of Nominee

Votes For

Percent

Votes Withheld

Percent

Jeff Baryshnik

11,892,109

99.32%

81,192

0.68%

William Biggar

11,907,758

99.45%

65,543

0.55%

Roland Cardy

11,913,909

99.50%

59,392

0.50%

Daniel Drimmer

11,902,698

99.41%

70,603

0.59%

Alon Ossip

11,864,662

99.09%

108,639

0.91%

Sandy Poklar

11,839,474

98.88%

133,827

1.12%

Tracy Sherren

11,889,221

99.30%

84,080

0.70%

 

2.  Re-Appointment of Auditor

BDO Canada LLP was re-appointed as the auditor of the REIT, to hold office until the next annual meeting of unitholders at remuneration to be fixed by the board of trustees. The voting results for the re-appointment of the auditor are as follows:


Votes For

Percent

Votes Withheld

Percent

Re-appointment of auditor

11,838,792

98.79%

145,473

1.21%

 

3.  Amended and Restated Unitholder Rights Plan

The voting results for the reconfirmation and approval of the amended and restated unitholder rights plan of the REIT is as follows:


Votes For

Percent

Votes Against

Percent

Amended and Restated
Unitholder Rights Plan

11,832,543

98.82%

140,758

1.18%

 

4.  Incentive Trust Unit Plan

The voting results for the approval and adoption of the REIT's incentive trust unit plan is as follows:


Votes For

Percent

Votes Against

Percent

Incentive Trust Unit Plan

8,642,862

72.18%

3,330,439

27.82%

 

About the REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.73 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada. The REIT is focused on growing its portfolio principally through acquisitions across Canada and such other jurisdictions where opportunities exist.

For complete financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the period, and any other information relating to the REIT, please visit www.sedar.com or the REIT's website at www.truenorthreit.com.

