Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
08.09.2022 20:37:00

TRUE ROYALTY TV: Statement on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

LONDON, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- True Royalty TV sends our deepest condolences to the Royal Family for the loss of their mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, and to the people of Great Britain and the Commonwealth for the death of their beloved Queen.

True Royalty TV is a subscription video on demand service for all things Royal. (PRNewsfoto/True Royalty TV)

On this sorrowful day, we are reminded of Her Majesty's own words in November last year, "None of us can slow the passage of time."

Queen Elizabeth II enjoyed a long and productive reign, touching the lives of millions around the world. She dedicated her whole life to service and was the longest reigning monarch in British history.

As a streaming platform dedicated to documenting the lives, work and history of the Royal Family, we have a deep appreciation of Her Majesty's impact around the world, and share in the collective grief of her passing. We will be celebrating her 70 years on the throne and preserving the memory of her unparalleled reign.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/true-royalty-tv-statement-on-the-passing-of-her-majesty-queen-elizabeth-ii-301620766.html

SOURCE True Royalty TV

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen mit freundlichem Wochenausklang -- Nachwirkungen der EZB-Leitzinsentscheidung: ATX geht stärker ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt über 13.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnten am Freitag deutliche zulegen. Die US-Börsen verbuchten Gewinne. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich vor dem Wochenende freundlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen