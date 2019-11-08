True Spec Golf Opens New Locations in Florida and Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- True Spec Golf , the global leader in custom club fitting and club building, today announced the opening of two new outdoor locations in collaboration with top professionals Martin Chuck of Raven Golf Club in Arizona and Mark Durland of Naples Grande Golf Club in Florida. These affiliations are the latest in a string of partnerships that unites the nation's top courses and their instructors with True Spec's premium fitting process to provide a superior level of instruction and performance.

Both locations feature True Spec's state-of-the-art fitting container, stocked with our full studio fitting matrix, blueprint station, Loft and Lie machine, and Trackman technology. The renowned fitting matrix boasts more than 30,000 club head and shaft combinations to find the perfect club to improve your game. The outdoor containers are adjacent to a real grass hitting area, an optimal set-up to that experienced by PGA TOUR professionals.

The Naples Grande Golf Club is the first facility in southwest Florida to feature an outdoor True Spec experience . Partnering with GOLF Top 100 Teacher Mark Durland , the True Spec container provides a new amenity to the Rees Jones-designed private course known for its extraordinary water features. The Durland Golf School is recognized as one of the best golf schools in the state.

"We are excited to have True Spec Golf as part of the Naples Grande experience," Durland said. "Our members, their guests, resort guests and clients of the golf school will have access to the best club fitting company in the industry. We've always been impressed with their ability to deliver a Tour-like experience by offering every major manufacturer and fitting to each player and what they hit best."

In Arizona, the True Spec container is a collaboration with top professional Martin Chuck of Tour Striker Golf Academy , which is located on Raven Golf Club's Gary Panks/David Graham championship course overlooking the Phoenix skyline. It is the first outdoor True Spec container in the company's home state.

"The addition of True Spec rounds out the top-level offerings available to golfers at Raven Golf Club, including great golf, expansive practice facilities, Martin Chuck's Tour Striker Golf Academy, and exemplary dining," said John Scappatura, Regional Vice President Daily Fee Operations for Arcis Golf (owner of Raven Golf Club).

Each location complements an established indoor studio in the region to offer a green grass alternative within driving distance. Naples and Phoenix join Los Angeles as the first three cities to offer indoor and outdoor True Spec locations, reaffirming each city as exquisite golfing destinations.

True Spec Golf CEO Hoyt McGarity added: "We believe that the True Spec fitting experience is a premium tool for improvement at every level of the game, and we are thrilled to start our collaborations with Martin at Raven Golf Club and Mark at Naples Grande."

The Raven and Naples Grande join an impressive roster of more than two dozen first-class golf destinations to offer the True Spec fitting experience. Since its founding in 2014, True Spec has grown into the undisputed leader in luxury fitting with locations across North America, major international cities, and mobile fitting teams. Each club fit by True Spec is built by hand inside the company's build shop in Scottsdale, Arizona and built to the exact specifications that were determined during the fitting process. Fitting sessions range from $125 to $450.

ABOUT TRUE SPEC GOLF

True Spec Golf is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. The premium brand agnostic club fitting company was founded in 2014 and now has 18 studios around the world. True Spec Golf's fitting matrix stocks more than 30,000 combinations of club heads and shafts from all leading equipment manufacturers. Our expertise has been validated by some of the most well-known PGA, LPGA and Champions Tour players around the world. We strive to offer the best possible experience, providing every player with clubs that maximize their potential and performance.

In 2018, the company was acquired by golf entrepreneur Howard Milstein, and is now part of Milstein's 8AM Golf family. In addition to True Spec, other 8AM Golf companies include the Nicklaus Companies (in partnership with Jack Nicklaus); GOLF Magazine and the GOLF.com website; legendary club maker Miura Golf; GolfLogix, the most-downloaded GPS app in golf; and Club Conex, a global leader in the design and manufacturing of adjustable golf club adapter systems.

For more information, visit www.truespecgolf.com .

Contact:

PRCG|Haggerty

(212) 683-8100

Isaac Benjamin ibenjamin@prcg.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/true-spec-golf-opens-new-locations-in-florida-and-arizona-300954829.html

SOURCE True Spec Golf