TRUE Sports announces the launch of TRUE Diamond Science

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TRUE Sports, Inc., a sporting goods manufacturer with a legacy of more than 100 years of providing premium performance equipment to professional and amateur athletes alike, today announced the launch of TRUE Diamond Science.

TRUE Diamond Science aims to disrupt the youth baseball industry with its bat fitting process and wide range of sizing options. TRUE utilizes the latest in launch monitor and bat sensor technologies to profile individual athletes and ensure they have the best bat fit for their individual ability level and hitting style.

"After digging into youth data around the game, we decided we needed to bring to market not only a better designed bat, but a unique and different fitting methodology that any kid could go through and benefit from," TRUE Diamond Science General Manager Todd Harman said.

The TRUE Sports team wanted to elevate the bat-buying experience and relieve pressure from parents trying to make an educated purchase for their youth players.

"We wanted to create a better way to buy a bat," Harman said. "The TRUE Fit process allows the player to swing the bat and, with their parent, see the results and the data from those swings. The TRUE system gives the player the opportunity to have the most precise fit ever at the youth level."

Bat fitting sessions are now available for individuals and teams.

"TRUE bat fitting specialists throughout the country are ready to help kids find the right bat," said Enrique Celedon, senior director of sales, TRUE Diamond Science.

"The reactions we see from kids swinging properly-fitted bats are amazing. I can't wait to get more TRUE bats in the hands of more youth baseball players."

To learn more about the innovative approach to bat buying and to schedule your fitting, visit: http://truediamondscience.com/

ABOUT TRUE SPORTS

A leading innovator & manufacturer of premium sporting goods, TRUE Sports, Inc., is a leader in golf, hockey, lacrosse, diamond and ice skate industries. The company produces a wide variety of premium performance products under the True Temper, Project X, Grafalloy, ACCRA, Aura and TRUE brands in countries throughout the world. More than 1,000 individuals in 10 facilities proudly represent TRUE Sports across the United States, Europe, Japan, China and Australia.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/true-sports-announces-the-launch-of-true-diamond-science-300917597.html

SOURCE TRUE Sports