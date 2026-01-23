|
23.01.2026 16:52:58
Truecaller Shares Preliminary Q4 2025 Results Amid Advertising Slowdowns
(RTTNews) - Truecaller AB (TRUBF), a communications platform, on Friday has released its preliminary and unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025.
Total net sales for the quarter are expected to decline 1 percent year-over-year in constant currencies, reaching SEK 451 million, compared to SEK 523 million in the prior-year period.
Advertising revenues fell 22% in constant currencies to SEK 255.2 million, reflecting ongoing challenges with the company's largest demand partner. In contrast, recurring revenues rose 51% to SEK 193.7 million, driven by a 53% increase in Premium revenues to SEK 106.0 million and a 48% growth in Truecaller for Business revenues to SEK 87.7 million.
EBITDA is expected to decline 34% in constant currencies to SEK 103 million, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 22.8% compared to 38.5% a year ago. Net profit fell to SEK 60.4 million from SEK 150.4 million.
The company reported a 14% year-over-year increase in average non-iOS monthly active users, reaching 454.2 million. Adjusting for one-off items, EBITDA would have been SEK 126 million with a margin of around 30%.
TRUBF is currently trading at $1.95 on the OTC Markets.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen zum Handelsende uneins -- ATX schließt leichter -- DAX schlussendlich höher -- Asiens Börsen gehen fester ins Wochenende
Während der heimische Aktienmarkt Verluste einsteckte, tendierte der deutsche Leitindex leicht aufwärts. Der Dow zeigte sich im Freitagshandel mit Verlusten. Am Freitag bewegten sich die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes aufwärts.