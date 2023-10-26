TrueCar Announces New Partnership with Car and Driver Allowing Millions of Users to Shop for Vehicles on CarandDriver.com

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar , Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), the easiest, most efficient and transparent online destination for buying and selling new and used vehicles, has announced a new partnership with Car and Driver, the world's largest automotive media brand and trusted guide for in-market vehicle shoppers. The partnership began in August 2023, with TrueCar powering new and used car shopping experiences for CarandDriver.com 's 15 million users.

Founded in 1955, Car and Driver is the definitive voice for car shoppers and is dedicated to delivering expert content and leading-edge insights on all things related to new, used and pre-owned vehicles. With the most comprehensive vehicle testing, research, and reviews in the automotive category, Car and Driver provides the most trusted car-shopping experience for consumers and deep engagement for auto manufacturers and dealers. Car and Driver is managed by Hearst Autos, the leading automotive media organization in the world that connects car buyers, owners and enthusiasts to the information they need, the experiences they crave and the stories they love — while connecting automotive marketers to this audience of unrivaled breadth. Hearst Autos also includes leading brands Autoweek , Bring a Trailer and Road & Track .

"We are excited to bring such a renowned brand like Car and Driver into the TrueCar network and to provide its users with a seamless car shopping experience, easing what may feel like a complicated process," said Jantoon Reigersman, President and CEO of TrueCar.

The TrueCar-powered car buying experience is currently integrated within Car and Driver's model review pages, a destination that millions of in-market shoppers visit on a monthly basis to research and discover their next vehicle. Additionally, the companies will be working closely to expand integrations within other high-intent car buying pages throughout the site.

"Our mission at Car and Driver is to provide the most comprehensive reviews, data and testing to help guide shoppers down the path to purchase as they search for their ideal vehicle," said

Nick Matarazzo, president of Hearst Autos. "TrueCar's deep knowledge of the marketplace and extensive dealer network is a true win for our audience."

The new partnership with Car and Driver allows TrueCar to broaden its reach and provide even more users with a smooth car shopping experience. The partnership also enables TrueCar dealers to expand the visibility to their inventory. Currently TrueCar powers auto-buying programs for over 250 leading brands.

About TrueCar

TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that lets auto buyers and sellers connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. With access to an expansive inventory provided by our Certified Dealers, we are building the industry's most personalized and efficient auto shopping experience as we seek to bring more of the process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings and market context on new, used and Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. When they are ready, shoppers in TrueCar's marketplace can connect with a Certified Dealer in our network, who shares our belief that truth, transparency and fairness are the foundation of a great auto shopping experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers auto-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, Navy Federal Credit Union and American Express.

For more information, please visit www.truecar.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truecar-announces-new-partnership-with-car-and-driver-allowing-millions-of-users-to-shop-for-vehicles-on-caranddrivercom-301968504.html

SOURCE TrueCar.com